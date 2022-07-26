Glorious Goodwood 2022: Kyprios can thwart Stradivarius' hopes of history in the Goodwood Cup

Kyprios and Ryan Moore at Ascot / Picture: Getty

The going at the track is currently Good, Good to Firm in places and cloudy conditions are expected for the opening day of the meeting. The action begins at 1.50pm and concludes at 5.55pm. We have previewed the pick of the action and we recommend checking out the best odds on the SBK Sportsbook App.

The undoubted highlight on Tuesday is the G1 Goodwood Cup which boasts a prize fund of £500,000 for the two-mile event in which nine runners go to post.

Stradivarius is the star turn in the race, given this could bring the curtain down on his glittering career as he chases a fifth win in the famous race. However, after controversy surrounding his Gold Cup third, Frankie Dettori has been replaced in the saddle by Andrea Atzeni who partnered Super Strad to his first two Goodwood Cup wins back in 2017 and 2018.

His main foe looks to be Kyprios who continued his unbeaten run this term with a brilliant win in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in which he powered to success. He is again tough to oppose in this event and should continue his progression. Trueshan landed the 2021 running for Alan King and Hollie Doyle and he would be a leading player if ground conditions deteriorated.

Coltrane has won his last two races, including glory at Royal Ascot and he is one to note along with Sagaro Stakes winner Princess Zoe. Thunderous, Away He Goes, Enemy and Nate The Great complete the field.

The other highlight on the card is the £180,000 G2 Lennox Stakes over seven furlongs. Sacred was a fine fifth in the Platinum Jubilee on her comeback at Royal Ascot and with the step back up in trip sure to suit, she is strongly considered in this event. Lusail was narrowly denied in the St James’s Palace Stakes, before filling third in the Prix Jean Prat and is clearly another serious player.

Pogo has enjoyed a revival this season, scoring at Haydock in May, before backing that up with victory at Newmarket in June. He beat Laneqash and Kinross on that occasion and the trio renew their rivalry in this event.

The £150,000 G2 Vintage Stakes is a another fascinating event for the two-year-old colts over seven furlongs. Holloway Boy was a brilliant winner of the Chesham Stakes on his debut at Royal Ascot and is firmly in the could be anything category. Mysterious Night was third in the July Stakes at Newmarket last time out and is another major player.

Mark Johnston is no stranger to success at Goodwood and he also has two interesting runners in Dornoch Castle and Dear My Friend. The pair are both unbeaten in two career starts and have impressed with the attitudes they have shown en-route to victory. They therefore need a second look in this event.

Goodwood Selections

1.50pm Legend Of Dubai

2.25pm Holloway Boy

3.00pm Sacred

3.35pm Kyprios

4.10pm Rayong

4.45pm Chartwell House

5.20pm Crystal Caprice