Glorious Goodwood 2025: All the Qatar Goodwood Festival runners, riders and results

By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 08:29 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 14:49 BST
They'll be charging up the Goodwood straight from Tuesday to Saturday | Picture: Malcolm Wellsplaceholder image
They'll be charging up the Goodwood straight from Tuesday to Saturday | Picture: Malcolm Wells
Glorious Goodwood is days away – and the line-ups for five days of top-class racing on the South Downs are becoming clearer by the day.

The five-day Qatar Goodwood Festival, sponsored by Visit Qatar, began on Tuesday and runs through until Saturday (August 2).

As each day’s racecards fall into place, we have direct links to all of them, as they appear on the Racing Post website, on this page – giving you easy access to the very latest information on the runners and riders for every single race.

And we are updating this same page with links to each day’s results.

Don’t miss our interview with racecourse director James Crespi or read what clerk of the course and director of racing Ed Arkell thinks of the prospects for the week?

Here are your essential links to each day’s racecards and results...

Tuesday’s results.

Entries for Wednesday’s Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Wednesday’s full race card.

Entries for Thursday’s Visit Qatar Nassau Stakes.

Thursday’s full race card.

Entries for Friday’s Coral Golden Mile.

Entries for Friday’s King George Qatar Stakes.

Friday’s full race card.

Entries for Saturday’s Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes.

Entries for Saturday’s Coral Stewards' Cup.

Saturday’s full race card.

