They'll be charging up the Goodwood straight from Tuesday to Saturday | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Glorious Goodwood is days away – and the line-ups for five days of top-class racing on the South Downs are becoming clearer by the day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five-day Qatar Goodwood Festival, sponsored by Visit Qatar, began on Tuesday and runs through until Saturday (August 2).

As each day’s racecards fall into place, we have direct links to all of them, as they appear on the Racing Post website, on this page – giving you easy access to the very latest information on the runners and riders for every single race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And we are updating this same page with links to each day’s results.

Here are your essential links to each day’s racecards and results...

You can also get full coverage of Glorious Goodwood on the Chichester Observer app (download it for free today if you’ve not alrwady and get a free trial) and in the Chichester Observer newspaper, out every Thursday.