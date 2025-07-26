Glorious Goodwood: Coral to continue as sponsor of Stewards’ Cup and much more at Qatar Festival

Goodwood racecourse and Coral have announced an extension to a Glorious partnership for another three years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal sees Coral continue as the official fixed-odds betting partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival Presented by Visit Qatar up until 2027.

The new arrangement, which takes the relationship with Coral to a total of six years, will see the firm take title sponsorship of 11 races over the five days of Qatar Goodwood Festival, which this year runs from July 29 to August 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine of the races will be featured live on ITV, including the Group 2 Coral Vintage Stakes on Tuesday and the amazing spectacle that is the Coral Stewards' Cup on Saturday 2nd August.

The scenes in the winner's enclosure after last year's Coral Stewards' Cup, won by Get It | Picture: Malcolm Wells

The world-famous meeting, affectionately known as ‘Glorious Goodwood’, is one of the undisputed highlights of the British flat racing season - a social and sporting occasion where some of the greatest stars in horse racing have featured.

Alongside their race sponsorship, Coral will be producing a range of video content to promote its betting partnership of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, as well as to excite and build anticipation amongst its customers ahead of five of the biggest days in the British Flat racing calendar.

In a further exciting link, Charlotte Emery, chief marketing officer for Coral's parent company, Entain, is riding in the Markel Magnolia Cup, held at Goodwood on Thursday 31st July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prestigious charity race will see 12 inspirational women race on the famous Goodwood turf. Coral has been documenting Charlotte’s preparation for the race through a multi part social series ‘Along for the Ride’.

Tony Langenegger, Partnership Sales Director at Goodwood Racecourse, said: “The Qatar Goodwood Festival is the highlight of our racing calendar, and we are delighted that Coral will be continuing as a partner for another three years. With an outstanding line-up of top equine talent competing on the immaculate Sussex Downs course, the event once again promises to be an exceptional five days of racing.”

Coral's David Stevens said: “Like thousands of racing fans, we can’t wait to enjoy one of the undisputed highlights of the British Flat racing calendar and we’re delighted to have renewed our sponsorship with Goodwood.

“Coral has sponsored at the Qatar Goodwood Festival since 2022, and this renewal will take our successful partnership to six years. Like Goodwood, Coral is steeped in racing heritage and this partnership shows our continued commitment to being one of the longest-standing sponsors in British racing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coral are also teaming up with the Chichester Observer and sussexworld.co.uk for a tipping competition on Stewards’ Cup day that will see one charity net £250.

A panel of tipsters will attempt to pick out a winner for each of Saturday’s races – and the winner will get to give it to a charity of their choice, with Coral kindly donating the £250.

Watch out for the panel’s picks at sussexworld.co.uk and on the Observer app on the Saturday morning, and news of who wins afterwards.