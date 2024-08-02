Glorious Goodwood day four: Big Evs and Toimy Son claim top prizes as sun-baked festival continues

Day four at Glorious Goodwood – another top-class day of racing on the South Downs.

And the day’s feature race provided a thrilling highlight as Big Evs enhanced Mick Appleby’s already memorable festival as he became the trainer’s fourth winner of the meeting in the G2 King George Qatar Stakes.

Ridden by Tom Marquand, the 13/8 favourite showed his usual early speed and trademark tenacity to gain revenge on the Australian mare Asfoora, who went down by a short-head in second. Believing finished third, a further three-quarters of a length behind.

Big Evs, who was successful at last year’s Breeders’ Cup, had finished third behind Henry Dwyer’s Asfoora in the G1 King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot. The son of Blue Point carries the colours of Paul Teasdale’s RP Racing Ltd, who won Wednesday’s G3 Jaeger-LeCoultre Molecomb Stakes with the Appleby-trained Big Mojo.

Tom Marquand riding Big Evs (red/blue) to win The King George Qatar Stakes from Oisin Murphy and Asfoora (blue/black) (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Appleby said: “Big Evs is one in a million – the best I’ve trained by a long way. That was very good. I thought they were going to come and do us at the end, but he's very tough and found a bit more. It was a great ride.

“At Ascot, the ground probably wasn't perfect for us and the stiff finish is completely different to here. The ground was a lot quicker here as well, so we fancied him today.

“I'll have to have a chat with Paul to see where we go. We've got the Nunthorpe, possibly the Abbaye if the ground came up quick, which is probably unlikely. I would imagine that whatever happens we'll be topping it off back in America."

There was a West Sussex winner of the Coral Golden Mile as Toimy Son, who is trained at Pulborough by David Menuisier, overcame the widest draw.

Jockey Oisin Murphy settled in near the rear of the 16 runners but, when he made his move on the outside of rivals, 12/1 shot Toimy Son responded generously to lead at the furlong marker.

Toimy Son ran on strongly to score by two lengths from runner-up Dutch Decoy, one of three runners from Charlie Johnston’s stable. The 5/1 joint-favourite Holloway Boy finished third, with another half-length back to Darkness, who proved best of David O’Meara’s five runners in fourth.

This was Toimy Son’s third appearance at Goodwood this season following good efforts when second and fourth at the track in May and June respectively.

Menuisier said: “I don't know if I had Toimy Son wrong, but he just wasn't doing anything last year, so we decided to geld him and give him an all-weather campaign. He had a couple of colic operations and nearly died, so we had to give him time.

"This season you could tell that he was coming back to some form. I kept him over seven because he was always a bit keen and, by racing, he settled naturally, so I decided to go back to a mile and save him for this."

Showing admirable enthusiasm for racing after a lengthy lay-off, eight-year-old Master Milliner won the opening Coral Goodwood Handicap for a second time.

Two years ago he provided trainer Emma Lavelle with a first success at the meeting in the two-and-a-half-mile contest, and today he did the same for jockey Charlie Bishop.

In between the two victories, he spent 640 days on the sidelines and, after two unplaced runs earlier this season, was sent off at odds of 25/1. However, he ran out a comfortable winner, scoring by almost two lengths from Premiere Ligne, with Single a further two and a quarter lengths back in third.

The 9/2 joint-favourite Kyle Of Lochalsh was fourth, while the other market leader, Temporize, who won the race last year, finished eighth of the 18 runners.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Lead Artist took a nice step forward as he made all in the mile G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

Homebred by Juddmonte from a top family, the son of Dubawi made amends for a slightly disappointing third at Newmarket last month on ground that was possibly softer than ideal.

Under a positive ride from Kieran Shoemark, Lead Artist dictated matters before repelling the Ralph Beckett-trained duo of King’s Gamble and Task Force in the closing stages. The distances were three-quarters of a length and half a length.

It was a second victory from four starts for Lead Artist, who impressed when taking a novice race at York in May.

Wathnan Racing recorded a quick-fire double on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, headed by Haunted Dream in the nine-furlong Regent Seven Seas Cruises Bentinck Conditions Stakes, a first winner at the meeting for Qatari trainer Hamad Al Jehani.

Ridden by retained jockey James Doyle, Haunted Dream (18/5) nosed ahead in the closing stages to win by half a length from Cairo. The 6/4 favourite My Prospero finished third, on his first start since last year’s G1 Champion Stakes.

Al Jehani is currently based in Newmarket, where he is handling horses owned by Wathnan Racing, an operation headed by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Wathnan Racing’s colours were in the winner’s 35 minutes later after Artagnan landed the Hawes & Curtis Nursery Handicap for Karl Burke and David Egan.

The 16/1 winner was prominent throughout before taking the six-furlong prize by a length and a half from Cayman Tai, with 4/1 favourite Rare Change another three-quarters of a length back in third.

John & Thady Gosden completed a double of their own as Assailant captured the concluding Coral Play Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap under Oisin Murphy, adding to the victory of Lead Artist earlier in the day.

The 11-furlong contest has been won by some future stars, with G1 victors Poet’s Word and Walton Street among the recent winners.

The going for day four is good to firm.