Horse racing – and, in fact, sport in general – can bring the full range of emotions. From joy to despair, from elation to devastation.

And racing’s ability to spark the full range of emotions has never been more evident than on the opening day of the 2025 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Amid the wonderful scenes sparked by fantastic races, worthy winners and remarkable stories behind some of the successes on the turf, there was tragedy.

It is a fact – and one that no-one in racing tries to shy away from – that occasionally, a racehorse will suffer a fatal injury in a race, with thousands watching on. It is thankfully rare, even rarer in flat racing than over the jumps.

Hollie Doyle riding Trueshan to win The Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes in 2021 Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

But on Tuesday at Goodwood, the excitement of witnessing a new Goodwood Cup champion in the form of Scandinavia was suddenly overshadowed by news that Trueshan, who had been pulled up very abruptly mid-race, had needed to be put down because of the seriousness of his injury.

Something like that changes the atmosphere in an instant and, for a while, the racing doesn’t seem to matter.

And while it shouldn’t matter whether the poor horse in question had been a crowd favourite or one barely known to them, somehow it does.

You feel it more when you hear of the death of a horse you’ve watched – and many of Tuesday’s Goodwood crowd would have remembered all too clearly Trueshan winning the same race in 2021, ending the amazing run of four straight wins by Stradivarius.

Thoughts of course are with all who worked with Trueshan – his trainer Alan King, his jockey Hollie Doyle, the stable staff who were with him every step of the way in a glorious career and of course his owners.

It was not what anyone in racing wanted or expected from the opening day on the Downs, and somehow the grey clouds that hung over the racecourse for the afternoon were fitting.

While Trueshan will long be remembered and revered, the reality is that racing goes on – and Goodwood’s festival goes on.

As for that Goodwood Cup result, the hardy three-year-old Scandinavia has now taken his place in the hearts and minds of Goodwood’s fans of long-distance racing, Wayne Lordan rode him to a thrilling victory over long-time leader and stablemate Illinois. Both are trained by Aidan O’Brien.

That was the Group 1 feature in an eight-race card on an afternoon full of excellent racing and not without surprise results, not least in the other Group races.

The Group 2 HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes brought a first major success in flat racing for training duo Jamie Insole and Dr Richard Newland when Witness Stand came in a 25/1 shock winner under a great ride by Doyle. And Zavateri (8/1) denied Morris Dancer (22/1) in a cracking finish to the Group 2 Coral Vintage Stakes for trainer Eve Johnson-Houghton and rider Charlie Bishop.

It was not a day of profit for favourite-backers – only one market leader won. And Brazen Bolt, 28/1 winner of the Coral Golden Rewards Shaker Handicap, provided further evidence that finding a Goodwood winner does not get any easier, however long you keep trying to perfect the art.

Glorious continues today with the biggest race of the week, the £1m Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes, in this the 11th year of the big-money backing of the Qataris.

Tomorrow, the Qatar Nassau Stakes is the highlight of Ladies’ Day (though the Magnolia Cup will do its best to claim some of the headlines); Friday the King George Qatar Stakes takes centre stage, on Saturday it’s the Coral Stewards’ Cup. Such different races, but all likely to be compelling.

Crowds are likely to get bigger as the week goes on and by Saturday evening, close to 100,000 race-goers will have filed through the gates over the five days.

At times, the tragedy that overshadowed Tuesday’s racing will be momentarily forgotten; at times it will come back into the thoughts of the professionals and the punters present, particularly of course those who had a personal connection to Trueshan.

But when the Qatar Goodwood Festival is over for another year, and that last race on Saturday will have come and gone all too quickly, that point made at the top of the article about sport and the full range of emotions will be worth reflecting on once again.

Highs and lows, joy and agony, in sport and in life.