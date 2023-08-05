The final day of the Glorious Goodwood has arrived and reputations are on the line – and we don’t mean on the racecourse itself. As is traditional for the Saturday of festival week, the Chichester Observer has organised a tipping competition which will end with a deserving charity benefitting by £100.

We like to assemble a top team of experts and tipsters to study the form and come up with seven surefire winners from the card on Stewards’ Cup day – but we have not found any experts anywhere, so instead Goodwood MD Adam Waterwoth, Coral head of PR Dave Stevens, Mark Storey of the Racing Post, Goodwood director of racing Ed Arkell and I (Chichester Observer sports editor Steve Bone) will have a go.

Each of us has picked one selection from each of today’s races and you can see our attempts at success below.

The winner will get to choose a charity that will receive £100 from bookmakers Coral – who are the sponsors of the popular Stewards’ Cup plus three other races taking place this afternoon.

Who will be taking the Goodwood Saturday silverware? Picture: Clive Bennett

Follow our tips at your peril – though I should point out two things. Ed Arkell did rather well at this last year, and I tipped Mission To Moon earlier in the week before it won at 14/1.

In the Stewards’ Cup, three out of five tipsters have opted for Orazio, which in-form Jim Crowley will ride for Charlie Hills.

Selections from the panel

Coral’s Dave Stevens: 150 Monsieur Kodi, 225 He’s A Latchico, 3pm Free Wind, 335 Orazio, 410 Sophia’s Starlight, 445 Royal Supremacy, 520 Mostawaa.

Goodwood MD Adam Waterworth: 150 Music Society, 225 Omniscient, 3pm Free Wind, 335 Albasheer, 410 Chartwell House, 445 Individualism, 520 Fantastic Fox.

Goodwood director of racing Ed Arkell: 150 Music Society, 225 Splendent, 3pm Time Lock, 335 Orazio, 410 Captain Cuddles, 445 Individualism, 520 Takeko.

Racing Post news editor Mark Storey: 150 Capote’s Dream, 225 Sweet William, 3pm Luisa Casati, 335 Orazio, 410 New Business, 445 Stratocracy, 520 Greatgadian.