France will be represented in a quality renewal of the 2023 Qatar Sussex Stakes on Wednesday after Jerome Reynier’s Facteur Cheval was one of 10 left in the One-mile contest. And it’s been revealed there will be two Paddingtons at Goodwood on the big day.

Gerald Mosse has partnered Facteur Cheval in all 10 of his career starts but Maxime Guyon will ride the four-year-old gelding for the first time at Goodwood. Guyon partnered the French-trained Solow to victory in the 2015 Qatar Sussex Stakes, the last French winner of the race and Reynier is hoping that the son of Ribchester can emulate Solow on Wednesday.

Facteur Cheval was last seen finishing an encouraging third in the Group One Prix D’Ispahan at Longchamp, when he was beaten a head by Anmaat and Reynier reported him to be in good shape ahead of his run next week.

He said: “We’re very happy with him. He got a bit unlucky last time. We think he is up to this level and will be able to win a Group One at some point. We thought it was a good opportunity because he is not eligible for the Jacques Le Marois because he’s a gelding.”

Ryan Moore riding Paddington to win the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot 2023 (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Reynier was optimistic but very aware of the level of opposition his stable star will face. He said: “It is a good challenge taking on the likes of Paddington and Inspiral. Obviously, we are only challengers, and we will be aiming for a place, but you never know in racing. Anything can happen.”

On future plans, Reynier added: “I know the connections would love to bring him to the USA or to Canada for the Woodbine Mile in September, so we’ll see depending on how he runs next Wednesday.

"I would love to see him on the straight course, so we will probably be aiming for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at the end of the year with him. He is a lovely horse and he always gives everything. He has never been disappointing for us and he continues to improve mentally and physically which is why it’s the right time to cross the border and try to give him some experience outside of France.”

Paddington is the star attraction in the £1 million contest but exciting three-year-old Nostrum and multiple Group 1 winner Inspiral also featured in the entries. Meanwhile, last year’s second Modern Games will be Godolphin’s representative in the race.

There will be two Paddingtons at Goodwood on Wednesday, with Paddington Bear joining Paddington the horse. The bear will greeting racegoers in the Gordon and Lennox enclosures at intervals throughout the day.