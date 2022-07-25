Glorious Goodwood Tuesday and Wednesday tips: Super Stradivarius poised to make it perfect five

There are few better sights than the oceans of racegoers stretching across the lawns and enclosures of Goodwood. Sunshine, strawberries and cream and the finest thoroughbreds in Europe provide the perfect combination for five days of mouthwatering action.

The feature race of day one needs no introduction with Stradivarius being the perfect headliner to start off proceedings in the Goodwood Cup (3:35). The lovable chestnut was met with plenty of trouble when finishing third in the Ascot Gold Cup and, although Frankie Dettori will be absent due to a ‘mutual agreement’ with owner Bjorn Nielsen, the eight-year-old will be hoping to bow out in magnificent fashion by claiming an extraordinary fifth victory in the contest.

He has the small task of fending off the young pretender, Kyprios, who reigned supreme when the pair met last month, while Hollie Doyle’s mount, Trueshan, remains unbeaten since his destructive win in the 2021 renewal of the race. One thing is for sure, if the old boy were to reign victorious, the packed grandstands won’t need the showman to conduct them in jubilant celebration.

Stradivarius at Royal Ascot with Frankie Dettori on board - the horse, with a different jockey, reappears at Goodwood on Tuesday / Picture: Malcolm Wells

The highlight of the week will arrive 24 hours after Stradivarius’ bid for history as we get the pleasure of welcoming the highest rated horse on the planet back to the South Downs.

Baaeed is the bill-topper in Wednesday's Sussex Stakes / Picture: Getty

Baaeed remains unbeaten from his eight starts and he’ll be hoping to add a fifth Group 1 to his collection in the Sussex Stakes (3:35). As his price suggests, it would be no surprise to see a spectacular display from the William Haggas-trained son of Sea The Stars, but he’ll have the task of getting the better of the 2000 Guineas winner, Coroebus, while Alcohol Free bids to retain her crown fresh from July Cup glory.

Throw in four more Group races to the opening two days, it’s sure to prove as the perfect aperitif for a scintillating final three days.

My selections for day one & two:

Tuesday -

1:50 - MOKTASAAB landed the spoils in convincing style at this venue in April and the four-year-old gets the nod to bounce back to winning ways now stepping back in trip.

2:25 - Holloway Boy must be respected after a shock win in the Chesham Stakes but GALERON got the better of a well-regarded filly at Goodwood last time out and his pedigree suggests he’ll appreciate this new trip.

3:00 - SACRED hit the line with plenty of conviction in the Group 1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes and she can get the better of Lusail now stepping into calmer waters.

3:35 - Kyprios got the better of STRADIVARIUS at Ascot last time out and, while the four-year-old could continue his ascendancy, the lovable chestnut can maintain his unbeaten record on the South Downs.

4:10 - In this competitive contest EQUALITY is preferred to go close despite failing to fire at Ascot earlier this month now the handicapper has given him a chance.

4:45 - MISCHIEF MAGIC gave a good account to finish third on racecourse debut at this venue. That race has been advertised handsomely and he can shed the maiden tag at the second time of asking.

5:20 - WILDERNESS GIRL was denied a clear run at Haydock last time out and she could take a step forward with Harry Davies returning to the saddle.

5:55 - Ryan Moore boasts a 31% strike-rate when teaming up with trainer Richard Hughes and KIMNGRACE can bolster that record after finishing second to an improving filly last time out.

Wednesday -

1:50 - Secret State rates the one to beat after a determined win at Ascot last time out but SURREY MIST gets the nod to hit the frame now stepping back up in trip.

2:25 - BENEFIT has been shaping as if the step up to seven furlongs should suit and the Clive Cox-trained filly can go close with Ryan Moore on board.

3:00 - The Dragon Stakes has proven good preparation for this contest in the past and this year’s winner, ROCKET RODNEY, can bolster that record.

3:35 - Although he has to give Coroebus 8lb, BAAEED can brush aside his rivals and maintain his perfect record.

4:10 - In this extremely competitive affair TECHNIQUE can reign supreme on handicap debut despite a string of lacklustre efforts.

4:45 - TRILLIUM recorded an impressive win at Newbury last time out and the exciting filly can continue to improve today.