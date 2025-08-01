It’s the penultimate day of Glorious Goodwood, and today’s seven-race card card features the Group 2 Qatar Stakes, Group 3 Thoroughbred Stakes and the Golden Mile handicap, alongside four other races.

Read on for a full preview of and tips from the Goodwood card, courtesy of Racing TV, who provide all of the latest free bets offers.

First up is a marathon two and half mile handicap (1.20).

Aggagio won here over two miles last time out but, stepping up in class here, carries significantly less weight and has the benefit of a seven-pound claiming rider in the saddle. He can cope with rain if the ground description changes, and should be involved today.

Oisin Murphy riding Sir Albert (R, yellow) to win The Phase Eight Nursery at Goodwood on Thursday (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Vino Victrix has dipped down to a tempting mark since his last run, which looks promising in this context, given that he was only beaten two and three quarters of a length last time he ran over two miles here in May. He could improve on that today.

One of the best proven runners over this trip is Kyle Of Lochalsh, who has claims with Oisin Murphy in the saddle. He is versatile regarding ground, with good course form and a workable mark, but Charlie Johnston’s Align The Stars looks capable too from a lowered mark.

The first of this afternoon’s Group races is next; the mile Thoroughbred Stakes for three-year-olds (1.55).

We have just six runners today, the highest rated being Godlophin’s Opera Ballo, who seeks a hat-trick stepping up in class today having won two Listed contests on the way here, justifying favouritism on both occasions.

On softer ground, King Of Cities might be worth a look. He finished in midfield behind Opera Ballo at Newmarket last time, but tends to do better when there’s some juice in the ground. If the going remains good, Cosmic Year might end up being the better horse, having run a very good race in defeat in the Irish Derby.

Next is the Golden Mile - a valuable mile handicap for those aged three and older (2.30).

Seeking hat-tricks are Skukuza, Dutch Decoy, Great Chieftain, with the latter looking the most likely of the three to complete the full set. Colin Keane takes the ride for Oliver Cole, which is promising, and he is a very consistent sort who has five out of 10 starts since being gelded last year.

John and Thady Gosden’s Fifth Column is likely to be well fancied, after winning a hotly contested race at Newmarket in fighting fashion last time out. He does carry a small penalty of three pounds, but he looks able to defy this if the race goes his way.

Race four is the feature race; the Group 2 Qatar Stakes, run over five furlongs (3.05). Harry Eustace’s Time For Sandals has been punching above her weight all season, most recently seen winning the Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

She steps down in trip for this, but might be involved if sharp enough. Ed Walker’s Celandine has beaten Time For Sandals before and might be in a good spot for this, especially if the ground softens up a touch. John and Sean Quinn’s Jm Jungle also ought to be hitting the frame; he is a consistent sort with winning course and distance form.

A conditions stakes follows, run over a mile and one furlong (3.45).

Karl Burke’s Liberty Lane is a reliable, high class horse who ought to be a main player here. He tops the ratings, will handle any conditions, and represents a yard having a good season.

Provided the gaps come when he needs them, this should be simple enough for him. Willie Haggas’ Godwinson has improved significantly from four to five years old, and he might be able to make a place today, having won his last two starts.

The two-year-olds are next in a six-furlong nursery handicap (4.20).

Godolphin’s Rising Power is the least exposed runner, and seeks to maintain his unbeaten record from both starts so far in what is his handicap debut. He is top rated, putting him top of the weights here, but he has already defied a penalty to win, so looks competitive. This will be his stiffest test yet, though, and there are few in here without a chance.

Logi Bear could do well here with Jamie Spencer back in the saddle, who won on him in May, but the main competition will be Wathnan’s Old Is Gold, who was last seen running a good race in the WIndsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot, in which he was a respectable 8th of 23, beaten less than four lengths.

Finally, a three-year-olds’ handicap rounds off the afternoon, run over a mile and three furlongs (4.55).

Ralph Beckett has had a terrific week at the Festival so far, and his Push The Limit should be able to run yet another big race. This son of Le Havre has never finished behind second in his three starts so far, showing the ability to handle softer ground too, and he should have little to prevent him winning here if in the same form. Sea Of Kings could have a good chance too, equipped with a first-time tongue strap.

Goodwood selections - Friday:

1.20 - Kyle Of Lochalsh

1.55 - Cosmic Year

2.30 - Great Chieftain

3.05 - Jm Jungle

3.45 - Liberty Lane

4.20 - Old Is Gold

4.55 - Push The Limit