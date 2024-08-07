Glorious week in 193 photos: reflections as Goodwood celebrates new Qatar deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The racing was top-class – and difficult to predict. The weather behaved. And everything was as it should be for a cracking Glorious Goodwood.

Each of the five days of the Qatar Goodwood Festival threw up great stories and memorable moments.

And the news announced on Wednesday that Qatar’s sponsorship of the meeting had been renewed – as reported on today’s back page – added to the feelgood factor at the racecourse.

The Coral Stewards' Cup was one of the great spectacles of Glorious week | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Tuesday’s highlight was a second Goodwood Cup victory for Kyprios, the Aidan O’Brien horse who has produced a remarkable comeback from a leg injury that could have killed him last year.

Wednesday’s action was centred on the £1m Sussex Stakes and after the disappointing withdrawal of the favourite Rosallion, the Charlie Appleby-trained Notable Speech stepped up for an impressive win.

On Thursday – Ladies’ Day – Opera Singer hit all the right notes to land the Nassau Stakes, and another Group 1 success for O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

On Friday a classic sprint clash between Big Evs and Aussie visitor Asfoora lit up the day in the King George Stakes, while Saturday’s big one – the Stewards’ Cup – went to Get It, ridden by Pat Cosgrave for George Baker, a trainer with Sussex connections.

James Crespi, Goodwood Racecourse’s director, said: “The 2024 Qatar Goodwood Festival has been one of the most memorable of weeks and we have enjoyed outstanding weather throughout the five days.

“We have witnessed world-class racing with tremendous successes and the atmosphere has been second to none.

"There is no better place in the world than Goodwood Racecourse.

“We look forward to doing it all again next year and extend our sincere thanks to the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club, our title sponsor.

"Without their support, alongside our other official partners, including Coral, this would not be possible."

There’s little time for rest at the racecourse – their three-day August bank holiday fixture is just over a fortnight away. Racing takes place on the evening of Friday, August 23 and the afternoons of Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 – with Saturday’s Celebration Mile the highlight.