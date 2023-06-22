Plenty of golfers go through their whole playing lives without a hole in one – but Philip Derbyshire scored two in one round at Worthing Golf Club.

What’s more, it takes the 69-year-old’s tally of aces to four in the three decades he has been playing.

He admits he is still pinching himself about the feat – and is getting plenty of comments since along the lines of ‘How many holes in one are you going to get today?’ from amazed fellow golfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if you think a hole in one is enough to make any golfer’s head spin, you’d be right – for Philip followed each of his aces with a tee shot that went awry and led to the two balls he’d holed in one being lost.

Philip Derbyshire at Worthing Golf Club - where he hit two holes in one in one round | Picture supplied by Worthing GC

Philip, who lives in Goring-by-Sea, has been playing at Worthing GC since 1993, when he got hooked after his wife bought him lessons. His two holes in one came in a round with playing partner Ian MacDonald in a seniors’ matchplay knockout which, not surprisingly, he won.

"My first hole in one was about 15 years ago on the ninth hole on the Colt (lower) course, then I got another on the 14th hole on the same course about five years later,” Philip told us.

"You never think you’re going to get one, let alone two or more. But last Tuesday we teed off from the second hole on the Vardon course – the upper course – and I was happy with my tee shot, but you can’t see the hole from the tee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We walked to the green and we could only see one ball. Ian identified that as his and I thought I’d gone long beyond the green. It was Ian who looked in the hole and there was my ball. I couldn’t believe it.

"I teed off at the next hole and sent the ball – the very one I’d holed in one – straight into 4ft grass never to be seen again.

"Anyway at the 12th hole I hit what a felt was a reasonably good tee shot. Ian hit his on to the green and again when we walked up, we could only see one. That was his and it didn’t occur to me mine might have gone in so I again thought I’d gone long and was looking for my ball.

"Ian said ‘I’ll just have a look’ and sure enough he looked in the hole and said ‘It’s in here’. Neither of us could believe it – we couldn’t take it in. We’d certainly not heard of a player scoring two in one round and I don’t think anyone at the club has. I was shocked – stunned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Typically my tee shot at the next hole disappeared off to the left and was also lost in the rough. I’d not thought to keep hold of either ball fom the holes in one so both were lost.”

Back at the clubhouse Phlilp celebrated by buying two bottles – one whisky, one gin – for fellow members to enjoy.

"Someone at the club who’s a mathematician calculated the odds were something like 67 million to one. Even now I’m sure my achievement has sunk in.”

His wife Sally, stepsons and grandchildren were all delighted to hear of his double ace. He’s even been getting congratulatory messages from gofers at other clubs as word spreads about his feat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he admiited: “Next time I went out to play – last Sunday – I could barely hit the ball. I think it does play on your mind – the pressure is on, and everyone’s waiting for you to do it again!”

And proving that good things come in threes… after others suggested he should buy a lottery ticket, he did – and won. “Unfortunately it was only a £3 win and not the jackpot, but you can’t have everything!” he joked.