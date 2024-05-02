Good start to new croquet season in Chichester

It has been a good start to the season for Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club.
By Eve FullerContributor
Published 2nd May 2024, 09:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They played their first friendly of the season at Littlehampton in extremely chilly conditions, but with a warm welcome.

They took a stronger than usual team for a friendly, consisting of chairman David Russell, Tony Hicks, John Effingham and Tony Elkin, as all needed time on the lawns before rapidly approaching external tournaments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Everyone played well, considering it was literally the first use of members’ mallets this year, and it resulted in a very-friendly but 9-0 win for Chichester.

Back on the lawns: Team members Tony Hicks, John Effingham, Tony Elkin and David RussellBack on the lawns: Team members Tony Hicks, John Effingham, Tony Elkin and David Russell
Back on the lawns: Team members Tony Hicks, John Effingham, Tony Elkin and David Russell

But Littlehampton were gracious hosts, and a lovely and particularly welcome tea was provided, though some very hard-fought matches towards the end delayed the boiling kettle which was to assuage the growing thirsts.

The second friendly was a home match against Lodsworth. The team comprised David Russell, Keith Burt, David Milne and Chris Fuller,

It was decided to play all doubles as both teams had a wide range of handicaps. The away team included a lovely 97-year-old with a handicap of 10. The home team won 6-0.

It was an enjoyable afternoon, with play in lovely sunshine, followed by tea.

Related topics:Littlehampton