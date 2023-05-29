Edit Account-Sign Out
Goodwood and Fontwell Park race-goers enjoy feast of action under sunny skies - report and picture galleries

Goodwood and Fontwell Park staged some superb racing over the weekend – blessed by sunshine and big crowds.
By Steve Bone
Published 29th May 2023, 20:49 BST

Goodwood’s two-day May Festival brought some cracking flat racing to the Downs on Friday and Saturday, while a family race day proved a big hit at Fontwell on Sunday.

The highlights of the Goodwood action were Friday’s Height of Fashion Stakes and Cocked Hat Stakes, a pair of listed contests that in the past have proved good pointers to Epsom’s famous Oaks and Derby.

The William Hill Height of Fashion Stakes for fillies was won by Araminta, a 15/2 victor for jockey Trevor Whelan and trainer Henry Candy. Later the British EBF 40th Anniversary Cocked Hat Stakes for colts and geldings went to the 4/7 favourite Gregory, ridden by Robert Havlin for the Gosdens.

Barnwell Boy, ridden by Oisin Murphy, on his way to victory at Goodwood on Friday | Picture: Malcolm WellsBarnwell Boy, ridden by Oisin Murphy, on his way to victory at Goodwood on Friday | Picture: Malcolm Wells
Barnwell Boy, ridden by Oisin Murphy, on his way to victory at Goodwood on Friday | Picture: Malcolm Wells

There was a double on the day for Havlin, and for Oisin Murphy. See Malcolm Wells’ pictures from Friday’s racing in the slideshow in the video player above.

Saturday’s card, some of it shown on ITV, included the listed William Hill Festival Stakes which went to James Doyle and Charlie Appleby with 4/1 shot King of Conquest. Doyle and Joe Fanning each rode two Saturday winners. See Malcolm Wells’ pictures from Saturday here.

On Sunday it was Fontwell’s turn to take centre stage and families flocked in to enjoy the racing and free entertainment. See a picture special by Clive Bennett here.

There were wins for seven different trainers and jockeys, with Happy Company the day’s biggest-priced winner, taking the At The Races App Expert Tips Handicap Hurdle at 1½.

The opening race of Saturday's card at Goodwood | Picture: Malcolm WellsThe opening race of Saturday's card at Goodwood | Picture: Malcolm Wells
The opening race of Saturday's card at Goodwood | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Goodwood stages Three Friday Nights from June 9 while Fontwell race again on the evening of June 16.

The At The Races App Form Study Handicap Steeple Chase at Fontwell on Sunday | Picture: Clive Bennett - see more at polopictures.co.ukThe At The Races App Form Study Handicap Steeple Chase at Fontwell on Sunday | Picture: Clive Bennett - see more at polopictures.co.uk
The At The Races App Form Study Handicap Steeple Chase at Fontwell on Sunday | Picture: Clive Bennett - see more at polopictures.co.uk
