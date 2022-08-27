Goodwood bank holiday festival: 73 of Friday's pictures - and Saturday's tips

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A big crowd enjoyed six absorbing races and a spectacular fireworks display – the first of three consecutive days of racing and family entertainment at the racecourse.

Racing included the Chichester Observer Handicap – won, ironically, by The Daley Express! The 12/1 shot was ridden home by Frederick Larson for trainer Ronald Harris in the track’s annual named in honour of the Observer’s year-round coverage of Goodwood.

The action continues today (Saturday) with a top-class card including the Group 2 Celebration Mile and two Group 3 races and concludes on Sunday. ITV Racing is showing some of the weekend's races live.

See 73 photos from Friday’s weekend opener in the slideshow in the video player above – images are by Clive Bennett and Sam Stephenson.

Saturday selections

Goodwood Racecourse stages an excellent seven-race card on Saturday evening with four of the races live on ITV.

The action gets underway at 1.50pm and concludes at 5.20pm. The going is forecast to be soft and the forecast is for a cloudy day. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the best odds on the SBK Sportsbook App.

The feature race of the £125,000 G2 Celebration Mile is the undoubted highlight with five runners going to post for the mile event. Mutasaabeq does look tough to beat on the back of his excellent second in the Summer Mile at Ascot in July. Only beaten by a head on that occasion, he looks the type who could be suited by this track, despite badly blotting his copybook in this race 12 months ago.

Jadoomi is another interesting runner having won a Listed event at Clairefontaine in France last time out. Placed in G1 company as a juvenile, he clearly commands plenty of respect given he looks upwardly mobile. Escobar has enjoyed a fine season, but he is a classy handicapper who may just struggle here stepped into pattern company. Narrowly beaten in a competitive handicap at York’s Ebor meeting, this demands plenty more.

Finest Sound was second in the Strensall Stakes at York last time out ansd that was a fine effort. He would be interesting if able to back up that effort, whilst Stormy Antarctic will enjoy the forecast soft ground and has plenty of winning form at Goodwood. He was third at the track when last seen in May and has to be respected here.

A disappointing field of four go to post for the £100,000 March Stakes which are headed by Derby second Hoo Ya Mal. Sold for £1.2 million following that effort, he shaped with promise when third in the Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood in July and clearly demands respect in this event for George Boughey with the Melbourne Cup his long-term plan. He should be very tough to beat with the three other runners all needing to take a massive step up. However, the interesting one is Perfect Alibi who stayed on to good effect to win a handicap at Newbury in July and is clearly capable of further progression judged on that effort.

The opening £60,000 G3 Prestige Fillies’ Stakes over seven furlongs is another interesting event. Fairy Cross was successful at Newmarket in June and built on that with a good second in Listed company at Sandown in July. Bright Diamond created a serious impression when powering to a nine-length win at Newmarket earlier this term and has to be considered along with Candle Of Hope who filled third in a Listed event at Newbury this month.

Breege shaped with promise when third at Ascot in a competitive G3 event when last seen in July and should relish this step up in trip, whilst Mottisfant was also third in a Newmarket G3 when last seen. Queen Olly is another to note. Third at Newmarket in a G2 event in July, she was previously fourth in the Albany Stakes and commands attention here.

Goodwood Selections

1.50pm Breege

2.25pm Safe Voyage

3.00pm Hoo Ya Mal

3.35pm Mutasaabeq

4.10pm Keep Bidding

4.45pm, Lawn Ranger