Goodwood bosses reveal details of 19 days of flat racing they’ll stage in 2024

We might be in the middle of winter but it’s not too early to start thinking about another season of flat racing at Goodwood Racecourse.

As of today (Jan 12), the first fixture of the season on the South Downs is just 112 days away.

Tickets are starting to sell and Goodwood have some great offers for those who book early.

As ever the highlight will be Glorious Goodwood – the Qatar Goodwood Festival – featuring showpiece races like the Sussex Stakes, Goodwood Cup and Nassau Stakes and taking place this year from Tuesday, July 30 to Saturday, August 3.

Action at last year's Qatar Goodwood Festival - the 2024 festival takes place from July 30 to August 3 | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Goodwood said: “We have 19 unique race days to look forward to. From the charming nostalgia of August Bank Holiday racing to the atmospheric Three Friday Nights, renowned for their fusion of music and horse racing, each fixture promises an unforgettable experience.

Fixtures

3rd – 4th May

Season Opener

Goodwood gallops into its first fixture, with behind-the-scenes experiences featuring a complete introduction to racing.

24th – 25th May

May Festival

Expect high octane action across two days of racing, where the best in the sport compete in some of the most valuable racing of the season. Includes Derby and Oaks trials

7th, 14th and 21st June

Three Friday Nights

Three Friday Nights returns in 2024 with three international DJs all taking to the legendary DJ booth.

9th June

Family Race Day

The perfect day out for you and your family, from free fairground rides and live music.

30th July – 3rd August

Qatar Goodwood Festival

With five days of thrilling action set against the magnificent backdrop of the rolling Sussex countryside, the Qatar Goodwood Festival is undoubtedly a summer season highlight.

23rd – 25th August

August Bank Holiday Racing

An enchanting three days of racing, starts with a bang for our annual Friday night fireworks. Celebration Mile to be run on the Saturday.

3rd and 25th September

Midweek Racing

Enjoy two afternoons of competitive racing across September with the last of the summer sun.

13th October

Season Finale

Enjoy harvest hops and horse racing at the Season Finale spectacular.