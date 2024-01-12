Goodwood bosses reveal details of 19 days of flat racing they’ll stage in 2024
As of today (Jan 12), the first fixture of the season on the South Downs is just 112 days away.
Tickets are starting to sell and Goodwood have some great offers for those who book early.
As ever the highlight will be Glorious Goodwood – the Qatar Goodwood Festival – featuring showpiece races like the Sussex Stakes, Goodwood Cup and Nassau Stakes and taking place this year from Tuesday, July 30 to Saturday, August 3.
Goodwood said: “We have 19 unique race days to look forward to. From the charming nostalgia of August Bank Holiday racing to the atmospheric Three Friday Nights, renowned for their fusion of music and horse racing, each fixture promises an unforgettable experience.
Fixtures
3rd – 4th May
Season Opener
Goodwood gallops into its first fixture, with behind-the-scenes experiences featuring a complete introduction to racing.
24th – 25th May
May Festival
Expect high octane action across two days of racing, where the best in the sport compete in some of the most valuable racing of the season. Includes Derby and Oaks trials
7th, 14th and 21st June
Three Friday Nights
Three Friday Nights returns in 2024 with three international DJs all taking to the legendary DJ booth.
9th June
Family Race Day
The perfect day out for you and your family, from free fairground rides and live music.
30th July – 3rd August
Qatar Goodwood Festival
With five days of thrilling action set against the magnificent backdrop of the rolling Sussex countryside, the Qatar Goodwood Festival is undoubtedly a summer season highlight.
23rd – 25th August
August Bank Holiday Racing
An enchanting three days of racing, starts with a bang for our annual Friday night fireworks. Celebration Mile to be run on the Saturday.
3rd and 25th September
Midweek Racing
Enjoy two afternoons of competitive racing across September with the last of the summer sun.
13th October
Season Finale
Enjoy harvest hops and horse racing at the Season Finale spectacular.
