Action from the final day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed / Picture: Trevor Staff

Goodwood Festival of Speed's Sunday action - in 19 pictures

The final day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed didn't disappoint.

By Steve Bone
Monday, 27th June 2022, 7:48 am
Updated Monday, 27th June 2022, 7:51 am

Crowds have packed into the site for each of the past four days to enjoy a heady mixture of cars, stars, bikes and breath-taking feats on four and two wheels. See some of Sunday's action in these pictures, by Trevor Staff, and check out other galleries here... from Thursday ... from Friday ... and from Saturday.

