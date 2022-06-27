Goodwood Festival of Speed's Sunday action - in 19 pictures

Crowds have packed into the site for each of the past four days to enjoy a heady mixture of cars, stars, bikes and breath-taking feats on four and two wheels. See some of Sunday's action in these pictures, by Trevor Staff, and check out other galleries here... from Thursday ... from Friday ... and from Saturday.
1.
Action from the final day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed / Picture: Trevor Staff
2.
Action from the final day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed / Picture: Trevor Staff
3.
Action from the final day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed / Picture: Trevor Staff
4.
Action from the final day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed / Picture: Trevor Staff