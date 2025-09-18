Goodwood racecourse groundstaff are runners-up in national award scheme

Goodwood Racecourse’s grounds team have been recognised in The Racecourse Association’s (RCA) Groundstaff Awards for 2025.

The hard-working Goodwood team were close runner-ups to Newmarket Racecourse in the flat racing category.

The Racecourse Groundstaff Awards celebrate the best of the profession both on an individual and team level in terms of surface preparation, turf husbandry and overall contribution to British horseracing.

Sponsored by Agrovista Amenity, DLF Seeds & Science and Duralock the award winners were decided by an industry panel comprised of representatives from the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA), British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and National Trainers Federation (NTF).

The Goodwood track was in excellent conidition all summer | Picture supplied by Goodwood

Ed Arkell, Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course, said: “We are thrilled to see the incredible hard work of the grounds team recognised in the RCA Groundstaff awards. It has been a challenging summer weather-wise, but their skill and determination have allowed us to present the course in exceptional condition on racedays.”

The grounds team’s talents were no more evident than on Ladies’ Day in Glorious week – when they kept racing going despite more than 30mm of raining falling during the afternoon.

The BHA Inspectors of Courses said: “As in previous years, this is a very competitive and high standard competition to judge, with many racecourses getting accolades and high praise from the panel. All courses deserve recognition for their dedication and hard work especially in a year which has been very challenging from an agronomy point of view.”

Dale Gibson, Racing Director at the PJA, said: “Every year, without fail countless groundstaff work tirelessly to produce a safe and effective racing surface for horses and jockeys.

"We witnessed an extended period of drought in most areas of the country over several weeks earlier this year which meant many staff were challenged even more than usual. Maintaining a consistent racing surface is of paramount importance for all stakeholders. Everyone who was nominated deserves extra recognition.”