Goodwood Racecourse launches digital ticketing for 2025 season

Goodwood Racecourse has moved to digital ticketing for all horse-racing events in 2025, in partnership with AudienceView. The new ticketing system is set to improve and simplify purchasing and entry to all horseracing events at the world’s most beautiful racecourse.

The 2025 Season Opener, on Friday 2 and Saturday 3 May, was the first event at Goodwood Racecourse to use the new digital ticketing system.

As part of Goodwood’s commitment to providing efficient and sustainable event experiences, the Racecourse has now moved to digital tickets for all horseracing fixtures and Breakfast Club events.

Tickets are now in digital format, downloadable straight to a mobile device in an easy and straightforward manner. This will ensure entry into the events will be smoother, eliminating the complexity of lost tickets and reinforcing our sustainability commitments - to reduce waste and our carbon footprint.

The Season Opener - the first fixture to use digital ticketing at Goodwood Racecourse | Photo by Max Carter

AudienceView has a proven track record with high-profile UK clients and sporting events spaces, such as Wembley Stadium. AudienceView is a white-label event commerce platform built for modern live-event organisations to grow their audiences through a suite of platforms and services that support sales and donations, audience engagement, and operational excellence.

Goodwood Racecourse Director James Crespi said: “We’re excited to confirm that in 2025, all ticketing for horse-racing fixtures will be digital with AudienceView. Our first horse-racing event using our new digital ticketing platform took place at Season Opener and was a great success.

“This is a significant milestone for all our horse-racing events, and most importantly, a brilliant development for our customers. We want to lead the way in horseracing by modernising our systems and technologies in a sustainable way for a better all-round experience, and that starts from the moment you purchase a ticket, before a smooth arrival to enjoy spectacular horseracing.”

AudienceView Chief Executive Eric White said: “We're thrilled to partner with Goodwood, providing them a powerful and configurable platform to revolutionise their ticketing and customer experience. At AudienceView, our end-to-end event commerce platform is designed to help organisations grow their audiences and operate more efficiently, and we look forward to supporting Goodwood's continued innovation and growth."