Goodwood Racecourse: Preview and Tips for Tuesday’s Seven-Race Card

Runners split into two groups during The King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood Racecourse on August 01, 2025 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Racing is back at Goodwood Racecourse on Tuesday afternoon with a seven-race card, consisting of five handicap races, a maiden and a novice contest.

Read on for a full preview of the Goodwood card.

Kicking off the action is a mile maiden for two-year-olds (1.48). This is a very small-fielded race with only three runners, however it is by no means going to be a cake walk for the favourite. Each of the colts running steps up in trip here, each is tried on soft ground for the first time, and they all come from respected, in-form stables. Andrew Balding’s Last Verse may prove to be the most suitably bred to handle testing conditions at this track, though it should be noted that Charlie Johnston’s I Can Dance is likely the highest regarded by connections due to holding some Group level entries.

We stay with the juveniles for race two; a six-furlong fillies’ nursery handicap (2.23). Two of the six runners seek a hat-trick here; Jonathan Portman’s Brisk Symphony and Richard Hughes’ Nifty, but the softer ground is an unknown for them both. No Spritz No Party might be worth considering on the softer ground with Rossa Ryan in the saddle, while last-start winner Slay Queen shouldn’t be overlooked either.

Next is a five-furlong handicap (2.58). Roach Power was last seen finishing a close 3rd of 11 at Newbury and operates well on softer ground, so could be an option on the same mark as his last performance, while Robert Cowell’s Speed Of Maajid goes well at this track and on testing ground, so is well qualified to win this. Phil McEntee’s Marching Mac also could run for a place here.

Race four is a mile and a quarter novice race (3.33). The appropriately named Goodwood Mogul looks positive, stepping up to this trip for the first time after a very good display over a mile last time at Pontefract. Bred for the step up in trip, he should go well here. Making a start for Ralph Beckett today, though, having left Ireland in July, is Master Vintner, who is bred to be effective on today’s soft ground and has already shown a good level of ability in maiden company over this distance.

A two-mile handicap follows (4.08). A Class Two race, this is a small but high-quality field of six runners. Simon and Ed Crisford’s Manxman has been somewhat below his best in terms of form figures this season, but may have been waiting for the softer ground on offer today at a track he has an excellent record at. He will be a main player, despite being top of the handicap. James Owen’s Sixpack could be one to place, while Novelista should be watched out for from the bottom end of the weights.

Our penultimate race is a mile and a quarter handicap (4.43). Capable on soft ground and proven over the trip is Gary and Josh Moore’s Platinum Prince, who has risen in the weights after a win at this track last time but is given seven pounds back by his claiming rider. With William Buick in the saddle, Premier should enter considerations, but it would be unwise to disregard Tap Dancer; a soft ground specialist who has been raced the least this term and could pick up a place or better.

Last of all is a six-furlong handicap (5.18). Think Of A Name was disappointing when last seen at Haydock, but has consequently dropped in the weights, which could help him defeat the well-fancied Rory Rocket once again, having finished ahead of him on heavy ground at Bath last year. Useful filly Englemere should be watched out for, though, with a seven-pound claimer taking the ride.

