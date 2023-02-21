Bosses at Goodwood Racecourse today announce the total prize money available for 2023 would be a record £8m across its 19 racedays – an uplift of £840,000 (11.5%) against 2022 figures.

The boost comes amid a number of changes to the race schedule for the year.

The flagship Qatar Goodwood Festival, aka Glorious Goodwood, which runs from August 1 to 5, will again see The Hong Kong Jockey Club’s World Pool in operation on the first three days, with an additional thoroughbred race scheduled for the Thursday. The popular Markel Magnolia Cup ladies’ charity race will move to a Friday slot as part of a renewed focus to bring top-class racing to the festival.

But as part of a nationwide shake-up of Group races brought about because some contests were seeing too few entires, Goodwood has lost the Group 3 March Stakes and Supreme Stakes.

Kyprios ridden by Ryan Moore (right) passes Stradivarius ridden by Andrea Atzeni (left) to win the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2022 | Picture via Goodwood Racecourse

As part of the prize money increases, the Group 2 Vintage and Markel Richmond Stakes will be run for increased purses of £175,000. All Group 3 contests at Glorious week will be run for a minimum of £100,000, while Class 2 and Class 3 races will be boosted and run for a minimum of £60,000 and £35,000, respectively.

The three stellar Group 1 races across the prestigious meeting include the £1m Qatar Sussex Stakes, which last year featured turf superstar Baaeed and a first runner in the contest from Japan in the shape of Bathrat Leon.

Tuesday’s highlight is the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, now the highest-rated stayers’ race in the world on official rankings, while Thursday's feature will be the £600,000 Qatar Nassau Stakes.

Outside of Glorious Goodwood, the EBF Daisy Warwick Stakes, as with all the venue’s listed races, will have a prize contribution of £60,000, while the William Hill Tapster Stakes now run on Family Raceday, Sunday, June 11, will be worth £70,000.

The inclusion of a new race, formerly the Abingdon Stakes at Newbury, now named the Weatherbys Agnes Keyser Stakes and open to three-year-old fillies who will compete over the distance of a mile and two furlongs for £70,000, will bolster the June card.

Goodwood officials say that after fantastic feedback to the inaugural apprentice jockeys’ card as part of the first evening’s racing in June, the series will become a permanent fixture.

Elsewhere, August Bank Holiday Racing will host the valuable William Hill Prestige Stakes for £80,000 (up from £60,000) and the William Hill Celebration Mile for £150,000 (up from £125,000).

Ed Arkell, Director of Racing at Goodwood Racecourse, said: "These increases in prize money mark a significant boost to owners, trainers, and participants of the sport. Investment in prize money has always been a priority for Goodwood.

"While we have conceded two Group 3 races, in the March and Supreme Stakes we accept that this is for the wider benefit of the sport and are happy to play our part.

"We remain incredibly grateful to our title partner, the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club, alongside the consistent support of the European Breeders' Fund and all our other sponsors and partners. Without their support, and that of the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s World Pool, we would not have been able to offer these levels of prize money."

In addition to prize money, Goodwood Racecourse continues to invest in many other areas of the racecourse, with projects in 2023 set to focus on improving the raceday experience for participants, owners, and racegoers.

Tickets, dining, and hospitality are now on sale for the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Visit Goodwood.com or call 01243 755055 to find out more.

About the Goodwood season – in Goodwood’s own words

The first fixture of the season in early May comes under starter’s orders with two days packed full of behind-the-scenes content providing a fantastic insight into the sport of horse racing alongside fitting celebrations for the Coronation.

The tempo continues with Family Raceday, where themed attractions for all the ages include free fairground rides, face-painting, a traditional carousel, and high-octane pony racing. Plus, those under 18's go free!

After ten unforgettable years of racing and DJs at the sell-out Three Friday Nights fixtures in June, it's time to mix it up in 2023. There will be ‘immersive and theatrical’ DJ sets as Goodwood takes Three Friday Nights to the next level.

Home of the flagship Qatar Goodwood Festival, Goodwood Racecourse's famous five-day meeting from August 1 to 5 presents a spellbinding sporting and social occasion like no other. Live music meets sensational style with a plethora of equine superstars, all looking to be crowned on the world stage, as well as the return of the inspirational Markel Magnolia Cup

Featuring no less than 13 Group races, including the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, the Qatar Sussex Stakes, often referred to as the 'Duel on the Downs', and the cavalry charge that is the Coral Stewards' Cup, it's the place to be seen. Off the track, Tuesday's Lord Taverners Twenty20 cricket match and Friday's much anticipated L'Ormarins best-dressed competition showcase on a fabulous supporting card.

August Bank Holiday Weekend starts with a bang as the popular Friday night fireworks display brings an explosion of colour set to music before a relaxing weekend that combines live music and free summer entertainment for a wonderfully social occasion. A duo of Midweek Racing fixtures across September culminates in a fitting curtain closer for Season Finale, where seasonal entertainment features toasting marshmallows and hog roasts.