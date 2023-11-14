Goodwood Racecourse tickets now on sale for 2024 - all you need to know

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horseracing at Goodwood is dominated by the Qatar Goodwood Festival from Tuesday 30 July to Saturday 3 August, which has become a much-loved fixture in the English social season. During five days of exceptional racing, many of the world’s greatest horses battle it out for honours at what is widely thought to be the most beautiful racecourse in the world. Earlybird tickets are now available with a 15% saving for a limited time and will be held at 2023 prices.

Racegoers can enjoy 19 fabulous fixtures starting from Friday 3 and Saturday 4 May at our Season Opener. Two days packed full of excitement provides a fantastic start to the Goodwood season.

The tempo continues at our May Festival on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 May, with two thrilling days of competitive horse racing that are spearheaded by valuable Listed races. It is guaranteed you will witness a superstar.

A trio of compelling, high-energy evenings return across June, with Three Friday Nights. A unique combination of racing and music from the most in-demand DJ’s sets the Sussex Downs alive. Stay tuned to find out the acts, who will be announced in early 2024. Alongside Three Friday Nights our Family Raceday takes place on Sunday 9 June, with attractions for all ages, including free fairground rides and much more.

August Bank Holiday is a family favourite not to be missed on Friday 23, Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 August. Three days of racing commences with the annual Friday night fireworks set to music, getting proceedings off to a bang. The weekend provides a wonderful social occasion with free summer entertainment.

Midweek Racing fixtures across September then culminate on Sunday 13 October with Season Finale. Racegoers can sign off the season with a different type of horsepower on display around the racecourse when a range of cars, bikes and more belonging to the Goodwood Road Racing Club community will be celebrated.