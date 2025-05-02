Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The second day of the new season at Goodwood brings a seven-race card on Saturday.

The action gets under way at 1.30pm with a five furlong handicap in class five and comes to a close at 5.05pm as a field of nine take on the class three handicap for three-year-olds.

Read below to discover the latest tips and a full preview of the Goodwood card on Saturday courtesy of Sporting Life.

The opening contest of the afternoon is a five-runner handicap in class five (1.30) and the Harry Eustace-trained Ancient Times looks the way to go, having made a great return to action after five months off when scoring at Doncaster a week ago and can shoulder a fair 3lb rise in the weights here for that success.

They're off again at Goodwood on Saturday | Picture: Malcolm Wells

The feature race of day two of the season opener meetings is race two on Saturday with the Listed Conqueror Fillies’ Stakes and a top-prize of £34,026 heading the way of the victor. That could be Crimson Advocate for the John and Thady Gosden team, the Group 2 Queen Mary winner in 2023 and also won stateside at Gulfstream before coming back to Britain for his last run - second in a Listed race at Kempton on March 29 so looks the one to beat. The David Menuisier-trained Sirona rates the chief threat, a Listed winner at Newmarket last September and backed that up with a fine runner-up finish in a stronger contest in France at Saint-Cloud last time out.

Believitanducan is the selection in race three on the Goodwood card (2.40), a winner of a two-mile Beverley contest on his last start for previous connections and then for his new team with Alan King, improved on that when second in a Kempton handicap up in class and clear of the rest. Lingfield scorer Tides Of War is feared most in this one.

Race four on Saturday - a mile maiden stakes in class four (3.20) - looks a very good opportunity for Spirit Of Albion to get off the mark having only been beaten by a couple of handy-looking prospects in an Epsom novice 11 days ago and a repeat of that form should be enough to get the job done here, while race five (3.55) can head the way of the Ed Walker-trained Sir Lowry’s Pass, a course and distance winner in September and who shaped well when second at Newbury on handicap debut a month later.

A field of 11 will take on the mile handicap in class four for three-year-old’s at 4.33, the penultimate race on the card, and preference heads the way of Cavolo Nero for trainer James Ferguson, a debut winner in January at Southwell and second of nine at Newmarket when last seen. He has to shoulder a 2lb rise in the weights in Sussex but is still a major player.

Finally, the card comes to a close at 5.05 with a class three handicap for three-year-old’s. Consolidation could be the way to go in the finale, who cost a very hefty 300,000 Guineas at the 2024 Craven Breeze Up Sale at Newmarket and repaid that investment by immediately landing a Kempton novice at short odds straight after. He makes a handicap debut here for trainer Ralph Beckett off a very workable mark and is the one to beat.

Goodwood selections - Saturday

1.30 - Ancient Times

2.00 - Crimson Advocate

2.40 - Believeitanducan

3.20 - Spirit Of Albion

3.55 - Sir Lowry’s Pass

4.33 - Cavolo Nero

5.05 - Consolidation