The sun is shining for the Revival meeting at Goodwood – and huge crowds are lapping up the action on and off the track.
Here we bring you another 36 pictures from the opening day of the iconic annual event, these captured by our man Steve Robards. If you were there see if you can see yourself in this gallery – and watch out for more Revival action on this website over the next couple of days.
1. Goodwood Revival 2023, the first day. SR23090801 Photo S Robards/National World
Goodwood Revival 2023, the first day. SR23090801 Photo S Robards/National World Photo: S Robards
2. Goodwood Revival 2023, the first day. SR23090801 Photo S Robards/National World
Goodwood Revival 2023, the first day. SR23090801 Photo S Robards/National World Photo: S Robards
3. Goodwood Revival 2023, the first day. SR23090801 Photo S Robards/National World
Goodwood Revival 2023, the first day. SR23090801 Photo S Robards/National World Photo: S Robards
4. Goodwood Revival 2023, the first day. SR23090801 Photo S Robards/National World
Goodwood Revival 2023, the first day. SR23090801 Photo S Robards/National World Photo: S Robards