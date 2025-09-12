Goodwood Revival pictures - 25 fantastic images from Friday's action

The annual celebration of the golden age of motorsport – and the best of bygone days – at Goodwood will draw close to 150,000 fans over the long weekend.

This year’s event includes some top-class historic racing, the best in vintage fashion and much more, including a tribute to the motorsport career of Jim Clark. a celebration of VW Campervans and more than a nod to the hippy culutre that was becoming big at the end of Goodwood’s 18 years as a live motor circuit in its original form.

Photographer Trevor Staff was there to capture Friday’s action and you can see his photos on this page and those linked (or on the single page if you’re on the Observer app) and keep visiting to this website over the weekend for more from Goodwood.

1 . T Staff Goodwood Revival 2025, Friday's action Photo: Trevor Staff

2 . T Staff Goodwood Revival 2025, Friday's action Photo: Trevor Staff

3 . T STAFF Goodwood Revival 2025, Friday's action Photo: Trevor Staff