Goodwood Racecourse stages its final fixture of the season on Sunday (Oct 15) – and it promises to be one to savour.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Racegoers can look forward to a laid-back atmosphere on the Sussex Downs with activities for all the family on offer as their programme of 19 fixtures comes to a close.

The autumn fixture features a seven-race card that looks to be of high quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first race of the day is the William Hill Alderbrook Handicap, where household names of the world of jump racing get their yearly chance to take up the challenge of riding at Goodwood.

Goodwood Odyssey makes an impressive winning debut at Salisbury | Picture by Francesca Altoft Photography

In between some fantastic racing, there will be live music alongside roaring fire pits and toasted marshmallows.

There will also be a different type of horsepower on show with vehicle displays celebrating the range of cars, bikes and more belonging to the Goodwood Road Racing Club community.

Goodwood said: “You’ll find pre-war cars, motorcycles, classics from the 1950s to the ‘70s, modern supercars, and in honour of the racecourse, a group of Ferraris adorned with the famous ‘prancing horse’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Be sure to come and explore the incredible vehicles on display.”

The afternoon provides an affordable and fun day out for all the family with tickets starting at £26 – and under-18s go free.

Gates open at 11.30am with the first race at 1.50pm and the last race at 5.20pm. There will also be a free bus to and from Chichester railway station.

Tickets, dining, and hospitality are on sale. Visit https://www.goodwood.com/horseracing/fixtures-events/season-finale/ or call 01243 755055 to find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Goodwood Odyssey delighted members of the Goodwood Racehorse Owners’ Group (GROG) with an impressive winning debut.

Running at Salisbury last Thursday, the two-year-old, trained by David Menuisier and ridden by Kieran Shoemark, won the Byerley Stud British EBF Novice Stakes despite starting odds of 20/1.

This is GROG’s 29th scheme and syndicate members had a great day as they watched their two year-old run and register a first victory.

He is an exciting horse for the future and gives members lots to look forward to next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad