Goodwood's 2022 season begins today - here's a preview and top tips

The action gets under way at 1.30pm and concludes at 5.00pm. The going at the track is Good, Good to firm in places and there is watering taking place at the track. The forecast is for a cloudy day. We have previewed the action with our race-by-race guide and you can find more tips at Irishracing.com.

1.30pm Conditions Stakes (1m)

All four contenders have a chance here. Al Mubhir is the first foal out of Group Three scorer Muffri’Ha and the son of Frankel makes plenty of appeal. New Kingdom was arguably disappointing when beaten in two starts at Meydan so far this term, whilst Tuscan was successful at Newmarket in April and is open to more improvement. Dawn Of Liberation, successful at Doncaster in March, completes the four runners.

Goodwood's all set for a new summer of flat racing / Picture: Malcolm Wells

Selection: Al Mubhir

2.05pm Novice Stakes (5f)

Rocket Rodney sets a good standard having finished second at Nottingham in April. However, the newcomer Revenite makes appeal on pedigree. The 50,000gns purchase is a son of Harry Angel and looks an interesting contender here.

Selection: Revenite

2.40pm Handicap (5f)

Atalanta’s Boy and Raasel both boast winning form at the track. Tone The Barone is another of note having won his last two starts at Lingfield and Wolverhampton respectively on the All-Weather. However, Stone Of Destiny is a classy performer on his day and he looked in need of the run when seventh at Newmarket on his comeback. He is taken to return to winning ways here for the first time since 2020.

Selection: Stone Of Destiny

3.15pm Listed Daisy Warwick Fillies’ Stakes (1m 4f)

The unexposed Bartzella is interesting having boasted course success. Silence Please makes his debut for Andrew Balding having previously been trained by Jessica Harrington. The pick of her form included runner-up efforts in Group Three company last term. However, Save A Forest won a Listed event last term and is open to more improvement this season.

Selection: Save A Forest

3.50pm Handicap (6f)

Both The Lamplighter and Indian Creak boast winning course form, but Chipstead is interesting off top-weight. The four-year-old racked up a hat-trick last term and looked in need of the run on his return to action last time out.

Selection: Chipstead

4.25pm Handicap (1m)

Barley is interesting having scored at Nottingham earlier this month and he looks open to more progression. However, preference is for Wineglass Bay. The three-year-old was victorious at Southwell last time out and looks open to more improvement.

Selection: Wineglass Bay

5.00pm Handicap (1m 6f)

The likes of Nellie Moon and Tralee Hills are capable of more progress this term. However, Mellow Magic looks one of the best bets on the card. The four-year-old returned to action when justifying favouritism at Windsor earlier this month, keeping on strongly to score. The son of Nathaniel steps back up in trip here and he looks open to more improvement off a mark of 79, a 4lb rise for his win last time out. He is taken to land the finale.