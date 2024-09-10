Goodwood’s 2025 racing season: Qatar Festival, Three Friday Nights and other dates revealed

Goodwood Racecourse bosses have confirmed their fixtures for the 2025 flat-racing season.

The South Downs estate will again host 19 days of racing beginning in early May and run through to mid-October – and all its major festivals and popular racedays stay where they have been in recent seasons.

Headlining the calendar will be the annual Qatar Goodwood Festival (29 July - 2 August), which attracts more than 95,000 racegoers over five days.

‘Glorious Goodwood’, as it is fondly referred to, will see the return of celebrated owners, trainers, horses and jockeys competing in major races such as the Qatar Sussex Stakes, the Coral Stewards’ Cup and the sought-after Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, which this year boasted a prize pot of over £500,000.

Racing at Goodwood - where the 2025 fixture list has been revealed | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Ladies’ Day - which takes place on the Thursday - will see the return of the Markel Magnolia Cup, introducing a line-up of dedicated female amateur jockeys who take to the course to raise funds for charity - which in 2024 the race supported My Sisters’ House, based in West Sussex.

Racing highlights from 2024 include new course records that were set during the Qatar Goodwood Festival when Kyprios, who reigned supreme in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup for trainer Aidan O’Brien, confirmed his place as Europe's top stayer.

Notable Speech, trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, was back to his best in the Qatar Sussex Stakes and another thrilling renewal of the King George Qatar Stakes took place with Big Evs, who was successful in the race last year and showed his usual early speed to hold off a challenge by the Australian mare Asfoora.

Get It, who landed the Coral Stewards Cup, provided a popular winner for local trainer George Baker when leading from pillar to post in the feature sprint handicap of the season.

With a packed schedule of racing set for next year, Goodwood will continue to welcome the industry’s biggest names in the months ahead and host top-class horseracing action.

For those who like to swap the concourse for the dance floor, Three Friday Nights of racing, music and dancing will return for consecutive Fridays in June (6, 13 & 20 June).

Although the acts are yet to be announced, after a stellar line-up in 2023 and sold-out nights for Craig David, Gok Wan and Dimitri from Paris in 2024, Goodwood officials say the bar will be raised even higher for the June 2025 evening race days.

Peppering the rest of the season will be family-friendly fixtures in May, June, August, September and October with tickets available across all three enclosures: Richmond, Gordon and Lennox, as well as a range of restaurants and exemplary entertaining and hospitality options.

Speaking about next year’s calendar, James Crespi, Goodwood Racecourse Director, said: “Whether you’re a racing regular or looking for a great day out with friends and family, we’re proud that Goodwood continues to be one of the most popular courses in the country.

"We offer such variety across all 19 of our fixtures, that there truly is something for everyone, and next year will be no different as we constantly improve the offering and racing schedule here at Goodwood.”

The full 2025 fixture list is as follows:

Season Opener: Friday 2 May & Saturday 3 May

May Festival: Friday 23 May & Saturday 24 May

Three Friday Nights: Friday 6 June, Friday 13 June & Friday 20 June

Family Race Day: Saturday 8 June

Qatar Goodwood Festival: Tuesday 29 July to Saturday 2 August

August Bank Holiday Weekend: Friday 22 August, Saturday 23 August & Sunday 24 August

Midweek Racing: Tuesday 2 September & Wednesday 24 September

Season Finale: Sunday 12 October

Tickets and hospitality for the 2025 horseracing events will go on sale in November. Customers can register for ticket alerts now at goodwood.com and will be notified as soon as tickets become available.