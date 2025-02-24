Goodwood’s Celebration Mile race moved from traditional Saturday slot

Goodwood’s famous Celebration Mile race is switching from the Saturday to the Sunday of their August bank holiday weekend festival.

The race – their biggest of the season outside of Glorious week – is one of two of their Group races moving from their traditional Saturday slot to Sunday.

The Group 3 Prestige Stakes and Group 2 Celebration Mile will both be staged on Sunday of the August Bank Holiday fixture for the first time, in a bid to spread the weekend’s top-class racing action at Britain’s premier courses.

The change has been implemented by Goodwood, with the assistance of the BHA Flat Pattern Committee, due to the clash with the concluding day of York’s Ebor Festival.

Angel Bleu (Hector Crouch) after winning the 2024 Celebration Mile - picture by Malcolm Wells

Goodwood bosses are also hoping the change will boost the overall offering of Sunday flat racing across the summer.

They hope the change will be welcomed by racing’s followers as it will make way for two days of high-class racing action to look forward to on the August Bank Holiday Weekend. Their bank holiday fixture begins on the Friday evening, with racing complemented by family entertainment.

Both Group race contests will revert to the Saturday in future years where there is no fixture clash with the York Ebor Festival - highlighting the continued collaboration between Goodwood and York.

William Derby, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course at York Racecourse, said: “York and Goodwood have a long and deep relationship and continue to work together across a number of areas. The move of the Group 2 Celebration Mile and the Prestige Stakes to the televised card on Sunday 24 August, 24 hours after the finale of the Ebor Festival on the Saturday, continues to demonstrate a collaborative and partnership approach between Goodwood and York.

"This should make for a wonderful August Bank Holiday weekend of racing action and hopefully improve the sport on offer for race fans, connections and broadcasters.”

The date alteration has already received backing from several industry stakeholders including ITV Racing and The Racecourse Media Group.

Paul Cooper, producer at ITV Racing, said: “It’s great that Goodwood have been willing to show such flexibility in order to make the Sunday such a strong day of racing, after four days at York.

"The Celebration Mile is always an excellent contest and will give us a great showpiece on that day. Another example of what can happen when racecourses work together with partners for the benefit of the sport and the terrestrial coverage.”

The British Horseracing Authority’s Director of International Racing and Development, Ruth Quinn, added: “Goodwood is to be commended for this sensible and pragmatic approach, which our Flat Pattern Committee was happy to support, with the expectation that both York and Goodwood will be rewarded with more competitive fields.”