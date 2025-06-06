Racing returns to Goodwood Racecourse on Friday evening, the first of the West Sussex track’s three back-to-back Friday evenings, with a six-race card, all made up of races for Apprentice jockeys.

Read below for a preview of the Goodwood card courtesy of Sporting Life.

Kicking off the evening’s action is a handicap run over a mile and a furlong (5.25). Platinum Prince is a fairly consistent horse who made a good reappearance at Bath over a furlong further last month and, remaining on the same mark today, looks open to improvement. He is also equipped with blinkers for the first time, which may help him get a couple of places forward. Pride Of Nepal also looks a likely type now back on his last winning mark and given a significant seven pounds by his rider.

Next is a novice fillies’ contest over a mile (5.59). Four debutants are introduced here but, given the nature of the apprentice raceday, it might be best to side with an experienced filly here to counteract some of the inexperience of the riders. Ed Bethell’s Callisto Dream travels a long way to get to Goodwood and, having run a good race on reappearance at Wolverhampton a month ago, should improve here and has a fitness edge on many of the others.

It's an all-apprentice card at Goodwood on Friday evening | Photograph by Sam Stephenson

Race three is a six-furlong fillies’ handicap (6.34). Jack Morland’s horses have hit a good strain of form lately and his runner Momaer should have a solid chance on the same mark as when runner-up last time out. Phoenix Moon is now creeping back down towards her last winning mark and, in the capable hands of George Bass, could strike again.

The fourth race is a seven-furlong handicap for three-year-olds (7.09). Three of the runners sport first time headgear; Letsbeatsepsis, Up The Monk and Berkshire Smudge, who looks to have the most potential for improvement if his blinkers work their magic. The Andrew Balding-trained gelding has slipped down to a tempting mark and is given seven pounds by his rider.

Our second last race is a mile handicap (7.44). Serenity Dream has placed on his last two outings but remains on a promising mark for this, so may oblige for the typically in-form Tony Carroll. Lunario appears to go best on today’s going, so should be at the sharp end for father and son combination Luke and Jack Dace.

The finale is a mile and half handicap (8.19). Trainer James Owen is in incredible form this season, therefore his runner Destinado ought to be worth a look, especially up in trip from last time, while Isle Of Sark in first time cheekpieces looks to conclude what could be a very successful day for Tony Carroll, down a couple of pounds from a decent performance last time and can at least hit the frame.

Goodwood selections - Friday

5.25 - Pride Of Nepal

5.59 - Callisto Dream

6.34 - Phoenix Moon

7.09 - Berkshire Smudge

7.44 - Serenity Dream

8.19 - Destinado