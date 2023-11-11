Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The all-female annual charity race, which takes place at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, was conceived over a decade ago.

This year Annabelle Hadden-Wight and mount Ebury, trained by Scott Dixon and owned by Paul J Dixon & John Fox, were victorious. Hadden-Wight was joined in the race by Caroline Miller, Eliza McCalmont, Elizabeth Prosser, Katie Dorsett, Khadija Al-Bastaki, Laura Toogood, Lyn Comerford, Milica Dušanović, Olivia Kennedy, Roya Nikkhah and Saffron Oliver.

This year’s total means the race has raised over £2.4m for charitable causes since its inception. Goodwood in indebted to the title sponsor Markel, the horse sponsors’ generosity, the brave, courageous women riding and the racehorse trainers and owners who have supported the race, as well as fashion designer Alice Temperley, who designed the jockey silks.

The 2023 Markel Magnolia Cup line-up - the event raised £245,000 for charity this year | Picture via Goodwood Racecourse

Education Above All is the beneficiary charity, with all net proceeds going to a project in Malawi that provides education and support for children most at-risk of dropping out of primary education through a joint project between Education Above All and CAMFED.

The project aims to empower thousands of girls enabling them to overcome barriers to accessing and remaining in school. At the centre of the project is mentorship and local leadership allowing individuals to benefit from quality primary education inclusive of sexual health education, life skills, and well-being sessions, intensive out-of-school support for those facing the most pressure to drop out, and psychosocial support.

Al Jazi Hasan, International Engagement Manager at EAA commented; “It was an honour to be chosen as the beneficiary of the Markel Magnolia Cup this year and we are delighted to have raised such a large amount of £245,977. We would like to thank Goodwood for the opportunity to raise important funds that will make a huge difference to children in Malawi through our Educate A Child programme.”

Simon Wilson, president of Markel International commented, “Markel is a business that prides itself on having a positive impact on the communities in which we operate and the people whose livelihoods we support, and so we’re truly delighted to sponsor the Magnolia Cup and to help raise such a considerable amount of money for Education Above All.

"As a father of two daughters, the cause of this fantastic charity resonates with me personally, and I hope that the money raised will help to empower a number of girls to overcome barriers to education and to stay in school.”