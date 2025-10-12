Goodwood's season finale in 119 photos - as bosses reflect on memorable summer of racing

Kelly announced his retirement after three decades in the saddle and was given a guard of honour by his fellow jockeys before a special presenation was made to him.

On the track Shoemark rode two winners in a row – prevailing on Magnatura (7/1) for trainer Tom Ward in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Nursery Handicap and Far Above Dream (11/2) for James Owen in the Virgin Bet Handicap.

Haggas and Fallon teamed up for two winners – Sing The Blues (15/8 fav) won the Virgin Bet / British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes and Day of Grace (11/4) took the season’s final race on the Downs. the Virgin Bet Supports Safe Gambling Fillies' Handicap.

Other winners on a pleasant autumnal Sunday were Poncho, Poseidon's Warrior and Cerulean Bay.

See pictures from the season finale by Clive Bennett on this page and those linked – or on the single page if you're on the Observer app. And see Malcolm Wells' photos in the slideshow in the video player above.

That ends a programme of 19 fixtures over the Goodwood season – the racing highlights being Glorious week and the May and August festivals.

Ralph Beckett was Goodwood’s top trainer for the season with 11 winners and Oisin Murphy top jockey on nine winners – Murphy picking up his prize on the day.

Shoemark also rode nine winners so he and Murphy finished joint top of the chart, but Murphy had six second places, one more than Shoemark.

Murphy was delighted and enjoyed the whole occasion, saying: “It’s great to see such a large crowd at Goodwood Racecourse, with almost 3,000 young people here. Goodwood really does a marvellous job, the ground here is in beautiful condition and it’s great to see people out supporting racing.”

Looking back at the season, the racecourse’s headline event, Qatar Goodwood Festival, once again proved one of the highlights of the flat racing season with a 10 per cent increase in attendance. A record number of international broadcasters covered the racing event, while there was an historic result in the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes with 150-1 winner Qirat.

Goodwood Racecourse Director James Crespi, said: “We’ve enjoyed a wonderful season here at Goodwood Racecourse.

"Our flagship event, the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar, was a particular highlight with world-class racing, increased attendance, and extensive media and broadcast coverage. We were delighted to welcome Visit Qatar as the new headline partner of the event.”

“Earlier in the year, the Three Friday Nights featured DJ sets from Groove Armada, Hot Chip, Artful Dodger and Woody Cook and, following the success of last year’s initiative, we again hosted a series of pop-ups by award-winning local restaurants.

"As we draw the 2025 season to a close, we are already planning for 2026, with exciting developments to further enhance racegoers’ experience. I would like to thank everyone who has made the 2025 season so special, and we look forward to welcoming you back next year.”

Clerk of the course and director of racing Ed Arkell, said: “While it has been a challenging season with the weather, the grounds team have done an amazing job to keep the racing surface in such good condition. We’ve had some exceptional racing and seen horses go on to win Classics and Group races at all the major European race meetings.”

