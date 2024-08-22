Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Goodwood host the first of three back-to-back race meetings on Friday evening with a six-race card to get their big bank holiday weekend of sport and family entertainment under way.

Racing will begin at 5.15pm with a nine-runner handicap in class six before the first day of action comes to a close with a class five amateur jockeys’ handicap at 7.54pm.

Read below to discover the latest tips and meeting preview for Goodwood’s Friday card courtesy of BoyleSports, who offer the latest horse racing odds throughout the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening contest on the card (5.15) sees nine runners head to the start for the class six handicap over the six furlong trip. Rod Millman’s Silent Flame has been in good order since having the blinkers applied and brought a losing run to an end at Newbury in July so should go well again here. Papabella is second choice in the opener, a winner at Ffos Las at the end of July and the second that day has since gone on to score as well so that form has been franked.

They race at Goodwood on Friday evening | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Race two on the card (5.50) is an eight-runner novice stakes in class four for the two-year-old’s over six furlongs, with preference heading the way of Queen All Star for trainer Jack Channon, who showed plenty of promise when winning a seven-runner contest on debut 20 days ago at Newbury. Mollie Foster, trained by Ed Walker, is another previous winner at Haydock and is very much in with a shout at Goodwood on Friday.

A field of eight will take on the mile fillies’ handicap to mark race three of the evening at 6.20. This very competitive class four contest can go the way of Imitate for Sir Michael Stoute, who has progressed with each run to leave her debut form behind when finishing four at Yarmouth last time out. Crystal Caque is by far the oldest of the field at the age of nine but was second at Sandown last time out so should be in the mix again.

D Day Arvanlenreeva could be worth chancing in race four on Goodwood’s card (6.50) as six runners will take on the one mile and three furlong fillies’ handicap. The Kevin Phillipart De Foy four-year-old was unlucky at Windsor last time out and has only been penalised 1lb in the weights for that second so has strong claims of going one better here. Kate The Cook rates the chief threat for Ralph Beckett, a winner at Ffos Las last time out and could have more to offer here on handicap debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The penultimate race on the card sees seven runners head to post for the five furlong handicap in class five (7.20) and preference here heads the way of Miss Anya, a dual-winner earlier this year who got back to form when a good second of seven in a Newmarket handicap on her last spin for trainer Richard Hughes.

Finally, the card comes to a close with the one mile and one furlong handicap for amateur jockeys at 7.54 and the nod in the finale goes to Beautiful Crown, who has been thriving since joining trainer Jack Jones, winning three of her five starts for the new trainer including last time out at Chelmsford 17 days ago off just a 4lb lower mark than she will race off here.

Goodwood selections - Friday

5.15 - Silent Flame

5.50 - Queen All Star

6.20 - Imitate

6.50 - D Day Arvanlenreeva

7.20 - Miss Anya

7.54 - Beautiful Crown