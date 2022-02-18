Goshen the headline act for Gary Moore this weekend

They include his superstar hurdler Goshen who takes centre-stage in the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton. We have taken an individual look at Moore’s array of talent which all look lively players in their respective races this weekend.

Wincanton - 3.20pm Kingwell Hurdle – Goshen

The enigma that is Goshen chases successive victories in the Kingwell Hurdle, a £70,000 contest over two miles which has attracted four runners. Goshen is the /11 favourite with Betfair.

Gary Moore and team have a hectic weekend ahead with numerous runners / Picture: Getty

Goshen cruised to a stunning 22-length victory in this contest last term on testing ground and a reproduction of that effort looks likely given the forecast heavy ground. The six-year-old warmed up for this assignment with a facile 15-length win in Listed company at Sandown in February and he is tough to oppose in this contest. This looks a fine bit of placing by Moore and Goshen should account for his three rivals which include Adagio who finished second in the Triumph Hurdle last term and finished second in the Greatwood Hurdle on his seasonal debut.

Haydock - 1.30pm Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle - Porticello

One of the most exciting juvenile hurdlers trained in Britain, Porticello seeks to land this event on his way to booking a ticket for the Trumph Hurdle at Cheltenham in March. A stunning winner in Grade One company at Chepstow last time out, Porticello is currently a 12/1 chance to land the Triumph Hurdle and his odds could constrict further with victory in this contest. He is taken to see off Skycutter and Collingham in the two-mile event.

Ascot – 1.15pm Novices’ Hurdle – Hecouldbetheone

Hecouldbetheone looks an interesting runner in this event. The five-year-old was a fine second to the exciting Walking On Air at Newbury in January, before going on to record a facile 12-length win at Plumpton later the same month. This looks a wide-open event and he makes appeal as a leading player in this event.

Ascot – 2.25pm Listed Swinley Chase – Larry