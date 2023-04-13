Grand National 2023: Why data points to Enjoy D’Allen winning - despite being 80/1

As anticipation builds toward the 2023 Grand National on Saturday, historical data from each of the race’s previous winners finds Enjoy D’Allen to have the best chance of galloping to victory and taking this year’s prize.

The GrandNational.org.uk Supercomputer analysed the traits from all winning horses since the first race in 1839, and statistically, the winner of the iconic race is a nine-year old horse with an owner named John.

Of the confirmed 2023 runners, Enjoy D’Allen matches this description perfectly, aged nine and owned by John McManus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While not providing an exact match for the typical starting price of a Grand National champ (typically 20/1), current odds show that he does provide good value at 80/1, so he’ll earn punters plenty of cash if he wins.

Sam Waley-Cohen and Noble Yeats (28) clear the Chair on the way to winning the Randox Grand National from Mark Walsh riding Any Second Now (L) at Aintree in 2022 (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Various other factors can be considered lucky for Grand National winners – a horse with a handicap of 10st 7lbs typically wins. In 2023’s field, Diol Ker and Minella Trump – both aged nine – whilst not exactly matching, come closest with a handicap of 10-8 and 10-6 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to trainers, 11 previous winners have been called Tom, with George (8), Fred and James (both 7) trailing closely behind, but just one of this year’s runners is trained by a Thomas – 40/1 priced Velvet Elvis.

Whilst this year’s riders are yet to be announced, historically a jockey named John (11) or Tommy (11) have the most wins. In total, their names account for over a tenth of all Grand National winning jockeys (13%).

Only eight horses can boast the claim of being a multiple-time winner, but with last year’s victor, Noble Yeats (8/1) in the running again, there’s potential for a ninth horse to be added to the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for GrandNational.org.uk said: “Our research shows that historically, nine-year old horses, with an owner named John, race best in the Grand National, making Enjoy D’Allen a strong pick, despite being priced at 80/1.

“The historical traits of previous horses can be worth considering when having a flutter on the Grand National. This typically goes against the bookmaker’s favourites, so will Enjoy D’allen – and our Supercomputer – beat the bookies? We’ll find out very soon.”

2023 Grand National: the list of runners and riders

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad