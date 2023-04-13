Grand National 2023: Why data points to Enjoy D’Allen winning - despite being 80/1

The GrandNational.org.uk Supercomputer analysed the traits from all winning horses since the first race in 1839, and statistically, the winner of the iconic race is a nine-year old horse with an owner named John.
Of the confirmed 2023 runners, Enjoy D’Allen matches this description perfectly, aged nine and owned by John McManus.
While not providing an exact match for the typical starting price of a Grand National champ (typically 20/1), current odds show that he does provide good value at 80/1, so he’ll earn punters plenty of cash if he wins.
Various other factors can be considered lucky for Grand National winners – a horse with a handicap of 10st 7lbs typically wins. In 2023’s field, Diol Ker and Minella Trump – both aged nine – whilst not exactly matching, come closest with a handicap of 10-8 and 10-6 respectively.
When it comes to trainers, 11 previous winners have been called Tom, with George (8), Fred and James (both 7) trailing closely behind, but just one of this year’s runners is trained by a Thomas – 40/1 priced Velvet Elvis.
Whilst this year’s riders are yet to be announced, historically a jockey named John (11) or Tommy (11) have the most wins. In total, their names account for over a tenth of all Grand National winning jockeys (13%).
Only eight horses can boast the claim of being a multiple-time winner, but with last year’s victor, Noble Yeats (8/1) in the running again, there’s potential for a ninth horse to be added to the list.
A spokesperson for GrandNational.org.uk said: “Our research shows that historically, nine-year old horses, with an owner named John, race best in the Grand National, making Enjoy D’Allen a strong pick, despite being priced at 80/1.
“The historical traits of previous horses can be worth considering when having a flutter on the Grand National. This typically goes against the bookmaker’s favourites, so will Enjoy D’allen – and our Supercomputer – beat the bookies? We’ll find out very soon.”
2023 Grand National: the list of runners and riders
1. Any Second Now Mark Walsh2. Noble Yeats Sean Bowen3. Galvin Davy Russell4. Fury Road Jonjo O'Neill Jr5. The Big Dog Aidan Coleman6. Capodanno Danny Mullins7. Delta Work Keith Donoghue8. Sam Brown Johnny Burke9. Lifetime Ambition Sean O'Keeffe10. Carefully Selected Michael O'Sullivan11. Coko Beach Harry Cobden12. Longhouse Poet JJ Slevin13. Gaillard Du Mesnil Paul Townend14. Darasso Luke Dempsey15. Le Milos Harry Skelton16. Escaria Ten Adrian Heskin17. The Big Breakaway Brendan Powell18. Cape Gentleman Jody McGarvey19. Roi Mage Felix de Giles20. Diol Ker Kieren Buckley21. A Wave Of The Sea Shane Fitzgerald22. Minella Trump Theo Gillard23. Vanillier Sean Flanagan24. Velvet Elvis Darragh O'Keeffe25. Ain't That A Shame Rachael Blackmore26. Corach Rambler Derek Fox27. Enjoy D'Allen Simon Torrens28. Mr Incredible Brian Hayes29. Mister Coffey Nico de Boinville30. Cloudy Glen Charlie Deutsch31. Hill Sixteen Ryan Mania32. Gabbys Cross Peter Carberry33. Recite A Prayer TBC34. Eva's Oskar Alan Johns35. Our Power Sam Twiston-Davies36. Dunboyne Jack Tudor37. Francky Du Berlais Ben Jones38. Fortescue Hugh Nugent39. Back On The Lash Adam Wedge40. Born By The Sea Phillip Enright