Grand National: Punters backing Sussex trainer Gary Moore runner Nassalam
Beginning the week at 40/1, Nassalam's odds have been sharply reduced to 25/1, showing strong support for Moore's chances of grabbing his first Grand National triumph.
An update from the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) on Tuesday revealed that the conditions at Aintree are soft (with heavy patches).
Following this update, there was a noticeable influx of bets placed on Nassalam, making him the second most popular choice on that day, only behind the favourite, Corach Rambler.
Moore, based near Horsham, speaking to the Racing Post on Tuesday, expressed confidence in Nassalam's prospects, stating, "The slow ground will suit him, and hopefully not so many of the others."
As a result, Nassalam has emerged as the sixth most popular bet for the Grand National this week, attracting 5.8% of total bets on the race, compared to 3.1% in 2024.
Although Nassalam was pulled up four fences from the finish line in his recent outing at the Cheltenham Gold Cup, he dominated the Welsh Grand National last December, winning by an impressive 34 lengths on heavy ground.
Despite his current odds of 25/1, it's worth noting that five out of the previous ten winners of the Grand National have been priced at 25/1 or higher.
Meanwhile, last year's victor, Corach Rambler, remains the favourite at 5/1 to clinch the title again, having attracted 16.4% of all bets since the conclusion of the Cheltenham Festival.
Oddschecker’s Leon Blackman: "News of the soft/heavy ground at Aintree this week will be music to the ears of the Gary Moore yard. Nassalam, a soft ground specialist, has garnered increased betting interest since this development.
"Starting at odds of 40/1, bookmakers swiftly adjusted Nassalam’s odds to 25/1 for Grand National success. On Oddschecker, Nassalam emerged as the second most popular bet for the race on Tuesday, trailing only the favourite, Corach Rambler. Considering that five of the past ten winners of the race have come at odds of 25/1 and larger, could Nassalam deliver Gary Moore his first victory in this renowned race?"
