HASTINGS RUNNERS

Hastings Runners were well represented at the Sussex Grand Prix Awards evening held at the Kings Head, Lower Horsebridge, Hailsham – with two members picking up age category wins.

The Sussex Grand Prix is, as the name suggests, a county-wide competition which draws the very best runners from all over the county from around 40 clubs to compete in a 12-race series.

Hastings Runners GP award winners Erica Wilson, Kevin Blowers, Paul Lambert and Sarah Marzaioli | Contributed picture

The Hastings Half Marathon kicked off the 2023 series – the first of four events that also feature in the Hastings Runners Club Championship – but serious Sussex GP participants need to aim for at least six to be in contention for a prize.

Six of the races are at the 10k distance, one is five miles and three 10-milers – plus the Hastings Half and the gruelling 15-mile circuit of Bewl Water run in the heat (last year) of early July.

Trophies are also awarded to anyone who had completed all 12 events, but in 2023 there were only two people in the county who did.

For Hastings Runners Erica Wilson (in the Female V9 category) and Kevin Blowers (a Male V5 entrant), their best six scores were enough to collect the silverware.

HY Runners at Ashford | Contributed picture

Also collecting trophies were Sarah Marzaioli (placed third in the Female V8 category) and Paul Lambert (Senior) – the club’s leading points scorer – placed 17th overall in the men’s listings.

After the event Blowers was in an effusive mood, despite initial disappointment that the vegan-friendly menu didn’t also feature the Kings Head’s legendary ‘football sized’ pork pies.

“Worthwhile for the fantastic Stilton quiche alone!" he beamed.

“I was also delighted to get my hands on a trophy with my name on it – though they tell me I have to hand back next year.”

Nathan, Bryn & Shania of Eastbourne Rovers at Sutcliffe Park | Contributed picture

Away from the buffet table, Hastings Runners had eight runners at the Brighton Half Marathon last weekend, the fastest of whom were Adam Weller in a time of 1hr 30min 17sec and the club’s first female Zoe Habgood (1:30:50).

Behind them were Joe Moore (1:40:36), Michael Norris (1:42:00), Col Turner (1:47:29), Keith Goodsell (1:57:27), David Fairclough (2:13:18) and Natasha Slow (2:43:17).

Well done, too, to a number of HR members who ran beyond the Sussex borders.

Claire Thomas was first female in the Lulworth Cove Trail Runner, a famously gruelling 12k in Dorset; Manami Cheves and Susan Rae, who stepped on to the podium for their category wins at the Torrevieja 5k in Spain, and at the Alice Holt Forest Runner 5k in Hampshire Will Withecombe was placed first in the male race and Marie Crawford first female.

Hailsham Harriers at Tunbridge Wells Half 2024 - namely Ruffs, Darren, Lisa, julie, Louise, Els | Contributed picture

Hastings Runners welcome new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit hastingsrunners.co.uk for more.

NEIL JEFFRIES

HY RUNNERS

Barry Buchanan was first HY Runner home at the Ashford 10k on Sunday, placing sixth in 36:29, followed by Stuart Piper in seventh in 37:56.

Dan Isted was 14th in 38:57, Benji Symes 17th in 39:35, John Badrock 22nd in 40:42, Nicky Stiles 30th in 41:51, Aaron Bourner 35th in 42:41, Ivy Buckland 34th in 42:26, Kayleigh Skelton 59th in 45:20, Stewart Ide 145th in 54:25 and Susan Dunn 161st in 55:27.

Meanwhile at the Brighton Half Marathon, Ben McCallion was first HY Runner home finishing 60th in 1:17:43. Rachel Mulvey was 182nd and 10th lady overall in 1:23:54. Kelvin Horwill was 204th in 1:24:38, Jenny Crouch 928th in 1:34:29 and Joe Moore 1041st in 1:40:36.

JENNA FRENCH

HALF MARATHON COUNTDOWN

A reminder that the Hastings Half is now just three weeks away.

On the 40th running of the much-loved race, there will be a ruby theme to the occasion on Sunday, March 24.

HAILSHAM HARRIERS

Famed for its scenic but challenging route, meticulous organisation, value for money and friendly marshals, the Hendy Tunbridge Wells Half Marathon, now in its 41st year, took place on Sunday 18th February.

This event represents one of the biggest events in the UK organised by local running club, Tunbridge Wells Harriers, and over the past six years the race has donated over £200,000 to charity with this years event supporting West Kent Mind.

The 13.1 mile, one-lap course is a testing, picturesque route through the beautiful Kent countryside featuring a few notable hills. Fourteen Hailsham Harriers took part, each producing fabulous performances with plenty of personal bests to celebrate.

First home for the Harriers saw a speedy run from Lianne Leakey in 1:30:59, placing first in her age category. Wendy Robson also raced to a new personal best in 1:39:22 with Tracy Erridge gaining her second half marathon personal best this year in 1:40:14. Tina Macenhill stormed to a new course personal best of 1:40:19 paced by fellow team mate Aislinn Darvell, also finishing in 1:40:19. Chris Little raced across the line in 1:42:25, shaving ten minutes off last years time to gain himself a new half marathon personal best.

Club Chairman, Andy Ruffell finished strong in 1:53:51, followed by Steph Bassett in 1:57:00, Victoria Little 2:05:24 and Louise Williams running a personal best in 2:15:58. Ladies Vice Captain, Lisa Phillips-Horner has made a superb return to racing this year after injury to finish in 2:30:51, with Julie Lewis-Clements 2:31:22, Darren Gillett 2:36:12 and Els Ruffell continuing the Harriers succession of personal bests to run her fastest half marathon since 2019 finishing in 2:38:38.

This year Hailsham Harriers celebrates forty glorious running years. To find out everything Hailsham Harriers related please visit hailsham-harriers.org.uk

HELEN O’SULLIVAN

EASTBOURNE ROVERS

An indoor competition at Sutcliffe Park was the last opportunity for Eastbourne Rovers sprinters to sharpen up before the Sussex Indoor championships.

A small contingent travelled to line up in the 60m races.

These are seeded so athletes run against others of a similar standard to produce some close races.

Shania Martlew cruised across the line in her first race to produce a personal best of 8.12 seconds.

This moved her up a category but despite a surge for the line in the second race she could not improve on previous time and had to settle for 8.17.

There was drama at the start of the male races.

Nathan Burge, aged only 13, lined up against athletes in the older under-17 age group.

There was what many felt was a clear false start from the athlete next to Nathan but no-one was recalled – so it was a battle from the gun.

Nathan came third in a personal best of 7.55.

In his second race he could not quite match this with a 7.6.

Senior Bryn Smith found himself in the fastest race of the day.

A faulty gun delayed the athletes getting away first time but once out of the blocks Bryn kept in the mix with a 7.06. He would have liked to dip under seven seconds as in a previous race but after another faulty start in the second race it was not meant to be.