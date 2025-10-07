Green and black colours dominate Hastings Half Marathon

Hastings Runners provided by far the biggest entry of any club to the 41st running of the town’s now famous 13.1mile race with over 160 competing in the club’s famous green-and-black colours.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three of HR’s fastest senior men finished in the top 40 – led by Steven Hoath who crossed the line 21st in a time of 1hr 20min 16sec, then Sam Evans (29th in 1:21:11) and Finlay Garlick (34th in 1:22:16). Five other senior men in black-and-green broke the 90-minute mark: Kieran Brooks (1:22:38), Lewis Parsons (1:25:19), Jake Stewart (1:28:54) with MV40s Adam Weller (1:28:14) and Sam Davies (1:29:17) both recording excellent times.

In the women’s race, first over the line was Lindsey Jones (47th of 720 in a time of 1:46:16), then Junior Female Rowan Barton Dibble (1:47:32 and) and FV50 Victoria Watkin Jones (54th in 1:46:31).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barton Dibble’s time made her winner of her age category, a feat also achieved by three runners old enough to recall when coins were made of the same material as the finishers’ brasses – MV65 Andy Lee in an astonishing 1:41:47, MV70 Martin Webster in a superb 1:56:23 and FV75 Sarah Marzaioli running an equally impressive 2:14:50.

Not all of the 160-plus Hastings Runners entrants were present for this pre-Hastings Half Marathon group shot!

Including Lee, Hastings Runners actually took the top three placings in the MV65 category, thanks to sub two-hour times for Neil Jeffries and Paul Rackstraw. There were only four FV75 runners in the Half Marathon – and the other three were also representing Hastings Runners: Yockie Richardson, Sylvia Huggett and Erica Wilson.

Huggett remains one of only eight entrants to have taken part in all 41 events since the first in 1985 – one of the others being MV55 Darren Barzee, who battled injury to complete the course alongside his wife and fellow HR member Krista Barzee.

Hastings Runners has always been proud of the numbers – and quality – among its older cohorts, and this was underlined last Sunday when Manami Chieves (1:47:07) was ranked second in the FV60 category, Conal Tracey (1:39:52) ranked fifth among the MV60s, and Xiulan Han (2:11:18) placed second FV65. A little further along life’s highway came the evergreen MV75s Steve Uzzell and Robert Dennis, who ran side by side to finish eighth and ninth in their age category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings Runners also provided most of the pacers – in Stuart Johnstone (100min), Sarah Bendle (120min), Charles Bowley (140min) and Jessica Cull (150min) – as well as the race commentator Andy Knight, dozens of the marshalls, and two of the three sweep marshalls, Natasha Slow and Caz Hall, who accompanied the final finishers as they completed the course in 4hr 55min.

Louis Dargan was one of THREE Hastings Runners who recorded a PB at the Chester Marathon.

• Elsewhere, the club kept up its good showings in the Sussex Grand Prix series at the Lewes Downland 10 Mile where Simon Newstead finished in 1:17:44 and Ruth Spiller clocked 1:42:13.

There was also a remarkable showing for three of the club’s top runners – and for whom the rescheduling of the Hastings Half saw them honouring a long-held commitment (and rewarding training plans) to enter the Chester Marathon. Incredibly, all three of them recorded PBs: Senior Louis Dargan (placed 48th in 2:43:41), MV40 Paul Lambert who also went under three-hours in 2:56:38, and MV45 Simon Linklater with 3:29:19.

Finally, well done to FV60 Debra Van Aalst who avoided the headwind on Hastings seafront finishing straight by running the Bodrum 10k in Turkey.

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk