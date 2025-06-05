Groove Armada to kick off Goodwood Racecourse’s 2025 Three Friday Nights

Goodwood’s popular Three Friday Nights series returns tomorrow (June 6).

It’s a heady mixture of racing and dance music that’s become part of the racecourse’s fixtures and fittings since being launched in 2011.

Each summer, three Friday evenings of racing are followed by DJ sets by artists known internationally – and the events are almost always sell-outs.

This year’s series kicks off with tomorrow’s programme of six races followed by a set by Groove Armada.

On the track, it’s an all-apprentice line-up of jockeys – more on this later on the Observer app and this website.

Goodwood said: “ From festival main stages at Glastonbury to dance floors across London, Groove Armada's masterful DJ sets blur genre lines and boast modern club burners through to classic house hits.

"Since Groove Armada debuted, they’ve continued to establish themselves as one of the most successful dance acts of the time and have maintained their position as an influential force ever since.”

They have appeared at Goodwood before – and in 2012, they should have done but didn’t... when a power cut hit the racecourse shortly before they were due to start and the event had to be called off.

Other acts this year are Hot Chip on Friday week and Artful Dodger on June 20.

There’s plenty of action for racing fans too – six races, starting with the Bet Clever BetGoodwin Apprentice Handicap at 5.25pm and ending with the Three Friday Nights With Hot Chip Apprentice Handicap at 8.19pm.

There’s also racing at Goodwood on Sunday – a family fun day featuring seven races and plenty of off-track entertainment.