HAC enjoy PBs, medals and club records

Rae Le Fay, Talia Cahill, Mieke Henderson, Phoebe Barham

First up was the Southern Athletics League at the K2 in Crawley with HAC being the clear team winners overall.

Mieke Henderson had a fantastic time at two different events over two consecutive days Starting with 3rd in 400m (63.7) at SAL, which currently sits her 3rd in the country this year for her age and a club record, the first of 2 record over the 2 events. She was also 2nd in 4x4 relay.

First place in the 100m and 200m for Delicia Pascall. And 2nd in both for Amy Ralph. Rae Le Fay was second in the 800m, with 5s PB (2.18).

Jack Madden, James Crombie, Evelyn Moynihan, Luke Youngs.

Amy Rodway was second and Laura Gill third in the 3000m, both of whom were running it for the first time.

Both women's teams were second in their relays.

For the men, impressively Oscar Tomlinson was 1st place in both events he took part in. Firstly in the 110m hurdles and then in the triple jump. Sean Parker-Harding was first in the men's 2000m.

Second place for Jordan Pola in both 100m and 200m followed by Josh Gandy in 3rd and 4th place respectively. Two PBs for the junior boys; Evelyn Moynihan u17 in the 1500m in which he came second and Toby Booth U17 400m. James Crombie also had a PB in the 1500m, a whopping 10s PB (4.17)

Rae Le Fay

Luke Youngs was second in the Mens 5000m.

Jack Madden tackled the 800m, the high jump in which he was third and the 2000m in which he was second.

Wayne Martin took on hammer, shot put, javelin, discuss AND the pole vault for which he came second.

The next SAL is June 12, and the team are looking forward to keeping those points rolling in.

The following evening was the 1st Veterans league match in Lewes.

Results haven't been published yet bit notably Mieke Henderson was 1st in 200m (29.7) claiming that second club record. She was also part of the winning relay team with Jenna Lovett, Martyn Reynolds and Tom. Martyn Reynolds also succeeded in moving to the top of the club records board in the V40 200m (23.7) despite it not being his normal event.