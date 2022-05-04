Haggas, Hills and Shoemark shine at Goodwood - report and 40-plus pictures

It was a fantastic start to a Goodwood season that will contain 19 fixtures - the next of which come on May 20 and 21. See a slideshow of pictures by Malcolm Wells from the opening two fixtures in the video player above.

There was a comfortingly familiar look to the result of the track’s first race of 2022, the British Stallion Studs EBF Conditions Stakes, on Friday.

It was won by Dawn of Liberation (9/1) for jockey Pat Dobbs and trainer Richard Hannon, who have each become part of the fixtures and fittings at the racecourse in recent years.

Action from Saturday's racing at Goodwood / Picture: Malcolm Wells

Friday’s top contest was the listed British Stallion Studs EBF Daisy Warwick Fillies’ Stakes, won by 4/1 chance Bartzella, ridden by Tom Marquand for William Haggas.

Another trainer with plenty to celebrate at the opener was Charlie Hills, who saw Kieran Shoemark win at 13/2 on Shobiz in the William Hill Play Responsibly Handicap and at 9/2 on Saratoga Gold in the ‘Goodwoof’ 28th & 29th May Handicap.

Saturday’s well-attended fixture brought another win for Haggas when Stevie Donohoe rode Frantanck to a 2/1 success in the In Memory Of Julia Tanswell Maiden Stakes.

Day two’s feature, the William Hill Conqueror Fillies’ Stakes, went to 12/1 starter Mrs Fitzherbert, ridden by George Rooke for trainer Hughie Morrison.