Hail Bale! Haywards Heath Harrier Mike shines at championships

All the top people in the country in his age group were competing and he had to throw a PB to secure bronze in the hammer which was also a new club age record) of 32.25m.

He also threw a seasonal best in the discus – 28.21- to finish in eighth place. Mike won silver medal in the weight with 11.95m.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first round of the Sussex Under-15 League took place at the Withdean Stadium, Brighton.

Mike Bale was third

HHH performed brilliantly to finish 5th, only a few points off 4th. Everyone embraced what leagues are all about by filling gaps to gain extra points.

There was an excellent run by Arun Khursheed to finish 2nd in the 1500m, only outsprinted on the top bend – Arun had earlier competed well in the 300m.

There was an excellent run by Matilda Perez in the 300m, on her debut, finishing third. Other debutants Alice Grimley and Alexandra Young performed well in individual events.

Strong performances came from Lucy Barker, Siobhan McMahon, Maggie Goodman, Anya Cole, Lois Perrett and Isobel Redd.

Sean Dff

Ollie Stay, Elliot Lister and Miller Hale ran well in the sprints, with Sam Harper competing in the 300m.

Adam Beckett and Oliver Cooper gained vital points in the shot (2nd place in A and B string) and javelin, with Adam completing a hat-trick of throws by finishing well up in the discus. Oliver also won the High Jump B string.

Elsewhere, Greg Hilton ran the Race To The King ultra. He finished in the time of 5.03.56, finishing fourth.

Sean Duff completed the Stockholm Marathon in 3.13.06. He also ran in the Race to the King, which is a 50k trail race. On pacing duties, he ran with his mother in 7.17.12.

Oliver Farr ran his 77th marathon, the Enigma Millennium Falcon marathon, finishing in 4.45.06.

Tim Miller finished in a superb 17th place in the Weald Challenge, a13-mile trail over tough, hilly trails with lots of obstacles.

Tim had a great run especially on the last few kilometres and knocked six minutes off his time last year. His time for the run was 1.47.52.