Hailsham Active fun runs confirmed for 2023

Applications are now open for Hailsham Active - a range of running races in 2023.

Event organisers are delighted to confirm people are now invited to take part in the 10k/5k/3k/1-mile runs, scheduled to take place on May 21, starting at 9.30am in Hailsham High Street. Entrants must be over the age of 15 to enter the 10k run, and 11 for the 5k run. There are no age restrictions for the 3k and 1-mile runs.

Organisers Hailsham Active have partnered with Sport Systems, a specialist management company which organises races across the UK each year on behalf of running clubs, charities and local authorities.

Joint project lead Mary Laxton said: "Hailsham Active is delighted to be co-organising the event with Sport Systems, complementing our mission to create a healthier Hailsham community. Yes, it's true, we were inspired by Team GB's success in the Olympics last year and are bringing back the 'Run' to our great town of Hailsham!

"In the mid-90s we hosted various fun runs but now, running is a growing community activity, beneficial to participants' mental health, well-being and helping to combat isolation and stress into the bargain. Of course, this will be a prestigious event that will bring in runners and clubs with their families from across the area, and this in turn will also benefit our local economy and town centre trade on the day."

"Furthermore, we are encouraging all Hailsham residents with any form of disability or special need to participate in the 1-mile inclusive run especially, using any form of support that they require. There will be a fully accessible portable toilet on site. It's so important to us to be fully inclusive as a community."

Steve Wennington, chairman of Hailsham Active, said: "Getting people active is our objective, and we are sure the Hailsham Active Run will be a spur for many to start gentle exercise, working towards another wonderful fun day with the whole community. We are very grateful for the unanimous support with this project from race organisers, Sport Systems, and of course the Town Council which is a major sponsor of the event."