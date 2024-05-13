Hailsham club bowled over by care home sponsorship donation
To celebrate the ongoing sponsorship deal, the Vicarage Lane club invited Customer Relations Manager Richard Hollands from Abbots Wood Manor to visit the club and discuss future plans at its annual open day event.
Club Chairman Trevor Hill said he was delighted that Abbots Wood Manor is the main sponsor for 2024.
He added: “I am thrilled and delighted that Abbots Wood Manor has continued with the much-needed support and we look forward to welcoming residents to the club for an afternoon tea and to watch a game or two of bowls.”
Hailsham Bowls Club was established in 1923, and last year, when it celebrated its centenary, it introduced a new club shirt also endorsed by the London Road care home.
Richard, a regular visitor to the club, said: “This is an important local club and is at the heart of the community, and many members live locally.
“Bowls are a super way to keep fit, but they also provide an opportunity to socialise and enjoy the outdoors on the lovely greens.
“We are delighted to support them.”
The club and the home have established strong bonds with club members using the care home rooms for meetings during the winter months.