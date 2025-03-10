Hailsham Community Run embracing disability and inclusivity

Following the success of 2024's Hailsham Community Run, the Town Council is again reminding the public to mark the date of this year's run in their diaries.

Taking place on Sunday, May 18, organisers are confident that the next event will be bigger, even more inclusive and top the success of the previous run, where 772 people participated in and completed the 10k, 5k, 3k or all-inclusive one-mile runs.

Hailsham Community Run organisers are committed to being as inclusive as possible at its annual event and welcome runners with health issues, disabilities or accessibility needs.

To create an even more inclusive running culture for this year's running event, the brand-new toilets located in Vicarage Field will be available for the public to use. In addition to the two modular toilets, the facility includes a Changing Places unit complete with an electronic hoist, shower toilet and wash basin, all of which are totally accessible.

The one-mile run involves two laps via Vicarage Lane and the running category is open to all ages and abilities (including both visible and hidden disabilities) and any aids required will be provided to enable maximum participation in the event.

"Running has long been celebrated as one of the most accessible forms of physical activity and requires minimal equipment," said project lead, Cllr Mary Laxton. "Nevertheless, restrictions still exist that sometimes make it difficult for under-represented communities, runners with physical disabilities, and people of all ages and backgrounds from taking part fully.

"Our running routes have the ability to host wheelchairs and to the best of our ability, we will always strive to make our race routes as accessible as possible and will continue to make improvements on disabled facilities so that our participants are fully supported from the word go.

"As the running community continues to grow at the running event year on year, embracing inclusivity will continue to improve the event and develop sporting opportunities locally! Inclusion, equality and dignity are values taken seriously by both the Town Council and Hailsham Community Run organisers in representing the residents in our community."

Town councillor Karen Nicholls, accessibility lead for the event, commented: "We are encouraging all residents with any form of disability or special need to participate in the 1-mile inclusive run especially, using any form of support that they require. There will be fully accessible facilities available and it's so important to us to be fully inclusive as a community."

The Town Council's funding allocation of £6,000 for the 3K race this year will go towards the purchase of medals, as well as the provision of licences, event planning expenses and other associated costs.

Other sponsors of this year's event include Alinker and Colston (1-mile run ), The Royal Indian (5K run) and Hallmark Glazed Extensions (10K run), in addition to Stevens & Carter (inflatable start line) and Diplocks Cafe (water stations).

Again, Roland Dunn Sales & Lettings will be gifting water bottles to all runners, Hailsham United Junior Football Club will be recruiting the 100 marshals needed for the event and Miss Walls Food will be providing a selection of cakes and cookies at the finish line. Neil Povey DJ and MC will be playing songs in 'The Beehive' stage on the day (sponsored by Lightning Fibre).

Marshals will be provided with a breakfast bap and hot drink from Hailsham Coffee (formerly AJ Bakes).

Hailsham High Street will be closed from 9am to 1pm on the day.

Cllr Mary Laxton added: "Don't forget to mark the date of the next Hailsham Community Run in your diaries today. You can register on the website, so be sure to book your place well in advance as we closed entries early last May due to the overwhelming popularity of the event.

"Hailsham High Street was full to capacity last year with around 2,000 people, including competitors and supporters. The atmosphere was electric, and I was impressed with how many local clubs and community groups participated to raise funds for their chosen cause.

"Let's not forget, the Hailsham Community Run is the second largest public town event in Hailsham - and the fastest growing event in the running calendar in East Sussex. We pride ourselves on being fully inclusive and family-friendly at this event, which has grown from humble beginnings but grown in popularity since its inauguration. Let's make 2025's run a record-breaking event!"

Registration for participants open via www.hailshamcommunityrun.co.uk. The target number of participants in the run this year is 1,000.

Local schools, community groups, voluntary associations and individuals are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.