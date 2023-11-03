Hailsham, Eastbourne and Hastings athletes tackle Beachy Head, Wormwood Scrubs and plenty more

The Beachy Head Marathon weekend, cross country at Wormwood Scrubs and Whitbread Hollow and a half marathon at Bedgebury are among events that have occupied Hailsham Harriers, Eastbourne Rovers, Hastings Runners and HY Runners of late.

HAILSHAM HARRIERS

Hailsham Harriers embraced Beachy Head Marathon weekend as more than 40 of the club’s athletes competed across the four distances.

The stormy weather conditions on the Saturday morning did not deter nearly 2000 runners as the event started with the Ultra Marathon, followed by the Marathon and the 10k.

Hailsham Harriers at the Beachy Head Marathon weekend | Contributed picture

Running for Hailsham and completing their first taste of the marathon distance were Ros Thomson, Dave Garratt and Oliver Chandler. Garratt ran to raise funds for Chestnut Tree House, while Chandler is a graduate of the club’s Couch To 5K programme and Thomson has always wanted to run Beachy Head – on her doorstep – but didn’t have the confidence to do this until she joined Harriers.

Roberto Proietti ran the first Seven Sisters Marathon, as it was called, in 1991. He returned this year to run his favourite of the distances, the marathon, at the age of 74.

Results for the marathon: David Garratt, first Harrier home in 3:58:40, Adam Davies 3:58:58, Ollie Chandler 4:28:12, Lianne Leakey, Gary Smith & Lisa Goldsmith 4:53:31, Connie Griffin 5:06:58, Mick Husarz 5:21:35, Abigail Morris 5:29:34, Darren Gillett 6:57:32, Roberto Proietti 7:41:33.

In the 10k, 13 Harriers took part with Aislinn Darvell first female over the line in a magnificent 44:11. For Gemma Mulhern, another of Hailsham's newest members, the 10K was her first official race.

Eastbourne Rovers at Wormwood Scrubs - Raya Petrova, Freda Pearce & Daisy Connor took team silver in the Under-15 girls' relay team | Contributed picture

Results for the 10k: Aislinn Darvell, first Harrier home in 44:11, Graham Purdye 50:13, Chris Little 51:24, Charlie Long 51:29, Wendy Robson 52:38, Tash Hawkes 58:58, Victoria Little 1:00:31, Sam Neame 1:01:17, Katie Manley 1:05:10, Maria Stewart 1:05:17, Gemma Mulhern 1:06:27, Cathy Gilling 1:07:35, Kirstie Groves 1:22:54.

In the Half Marathon the next day, Hailsham Harriers had 14 members. First Harrier across the line in glorious sun was Ross Brocklehurst in 1:34:10. For Louise Williams and Claire Hope, two of Hailsham's Couch To 5k graduates, this was a first taste of the distance and for Charlie Long, Wendy Robson, Tash Hawkes and Graham Purdye this was their second race of the Beachy Head weekend after the 10k.

Results for the Half Marathon:: Ross Brocklehurst 1:34:10, David Woollard 1:37:21, Men's Captain: Carl Barton 1:42:42, Mark Bassett 1:50:44, Annette Feakes 1:59:28, Charlie Long 1:59:38, Graham Purdye & Wendy Robson 2:04:21, Tracy Erridge & Tash Hawkes 2:12:06, Steph Bassett 2:14:46, Louise Williams 2:38:00, Claire Hope 2:42:33, Julie Lewis-Clements 2:51:33.

Club chairman Andy Ruffell said: “We are proud of all our members who ran, helped out, overcame their fears and achieved great performances.

A trio of Hastings Runners at Bedgebury | Picture contributed

"Beachy Head is always a special weekend for us, one which is close to our hearts and we would like to thank the organisers, marshals and volunteers for making it another huge success.”

For more on joining Hailsham Harriers visit hailsham-harriers.org.uk

EASTBOURNE ROVERS

After the club’s success at the recent Goodwood cross country relays, four teams from Eastbourne Rovers travelled to Wormwood Scrubs in London to compete in the South of England cross country relay championships.

Some of the HY youngsters who were out in force last weekend | Picture: Contributed

HASTINGS RUNNERS

Hastings Runners off-road runners were spoilt for event choices last Sunday.

A sizeable continent of 18 competed in the Club Championship event, the Bedgebury Half Marathon.

And another 33 opted to run in the first East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League (ESSCCL) race at Whitbread Hollow in Eastbourne.

First men home in the Bedgebury Forest 13.1-miler were Ashley Vora and Matthew Draper, crossing the line side by side, second and third overall, in an identical time of 1hr 26min 10sec.

The club’s first woman finisher was Tamsin West in an excellent time of 2’05:05.

Behind those there were particularly strong runs (and good Club Championship points hauls) for Trevor Briggs, John Simcox, Jessica Cull and Jessica Hayward.

Well done also to Heidi Rossetter who completed the Bedgebury 10k course in 1’04:27.

An hour and a half later at Whitbread Hollow, the starter’s horn was greeted by a cheer as a record field of almost 500 set off into a heavy downpour for the first of six monthly ESSCCL meetings.

This one one offered a five-mile course over a circuitous 200m climb to the top of Beachy Head and back.

Will Withecombe was the club’s first man to the finish funnel in a green and black vest, placed sixth, with HR’s fastest woman being first-timer Claire Read, who completed an impressive debut placed 38th.

Among the men there were also excellent runs for Paul Lambert, Martin Noakes and newcomer Ben McNeill; and for the women Claire Thomas, Amanda Link and Jane Coles all completed the course in rapid style.

Finally, the club are proud to report that three of their members went all the way to Wales to run the Eryri Marathon up and around the mountain formerly known as Snowdon.

Simon Trevena completed the 26.2 miles in a superb time of 4’39:29, followed by clubmates Rob Thomas (4’42:21) and Luke Evans (4’51:38).

Hastings Runners welcome new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit hastingsrunners.co.uk

