Hailsham, Eastbourne and Hastings athletics: Young and not-so-young thrive in cross country and between the piers

HAILSHAM HARRIERS

Hailsham Harriers have got 2024 off to a flying start.

Some 14 Harriers took part in an event known as 'The Accumulator' for the Seaford-based charity - The Wolo Foundation.

Hailsham Harriers at the 'Wolo Accumulator' | Contributed picture

Starting on January 1, entrants could splash, pedal or stride 1km, with 2km on January 2, 3km on January 3, leading up to 31km on January 31.

The total monthly distance of 496km could be achieved solo, or in teams.

Over £4,000 was raised for the charity with everyone involved celebrating their achievements in early February, where they each received a bespoke sustainable medal, and a raffle was held to raise even more funds.

Dorney Lake in Buckinghamshire on Saturday, February 3, kick-started a month of February races for team black and red.

Eastbourne Rovers' junior athletes were among Sussex runners who continued their fine cross country season at Ardingly in the South East Schools Inter-counties Championships | Picture: Roland Brown

Tracy Erridge, paced by Aislinn Darvell, achieved a new personal best in the half marathon distance, as she crossed the line in 1:41:57, her fastest half marathon since 2018.

On Sunday, February 4, club chairman Andy Ruffell headed to West Sussex to take part in the Chichester 10k, one of the oldest and fastest running events in the country, with this year race also incorporating the British Masters 10K championships.

Better known as 'Ruffs' by his running family, he was joined by club legend Alan Hide, who is making a return to racing this year.

Both Ruffs and Alan ran strong performances with Ruffs first Harrier home in 46:46 and Alan 1:02:11

Sarah Marzaioli at Hastings RNLI to celebrate the success of the pier to pier race | Contributed picture

Closer to home at Bedgebury Pinetum, Harriers Chris Little, Steph Bassett and Victoria Little joined runners for the Bedgebury five and 10-mile races.

Set beneath majestic pines, the route cascades on trail tracks through the Pinetum.

Both ladies took part in the five-mile event with Steph the first Harrier home in 42:49 and Victoria running a new course personal best in 45:57.

Chris Little took on the 10-mile event where he raced to a new personal best, crossing the line in 1:21:37.

HY's Isabella Buchanan, Florence Tewkesbury, Antalia Cole, Kitty Morgan and Amelia Skelton, U13 winners | Contributed picture

Club chairman Ruffs said: “We are only one month into the year and already strong performances are coming in thick and fast. As a club we inspire each other to do well and we remember that respect is earned through effort.”

This year Hailsham Harriers celebrate 40 years. See hailsham-harriers.org.uk

- HELEN O’SULLIVAN

EASTBOURNE ROVERS

Eastbourne Rovers' junior athletes continued their successful cross country season with outstanding performances in the South East Schools Inter-Counties Championships at Ardingly.

Teams from Surrey, Sussex, Essex, Kent, Hampshire and Berkshire competed on a challenging course.

Three Eastbourne Rovers sixth formers, all at Bexhill College, contested the senior boys 6k race.

Fintan Pearce continued to show strong form; Ben Brown started mid-field but worked his way through to catch Fintan by the last lap.

Both raced experienced Sussex runner Charlie Wright (BHASVIC/Lewes AC) to the line with Ben finishing ninth and Fintan 12th, coming home second and fourth Sussex runners.

Both have gained selection for Sussex in the English Schools Championships at Pontefract in March.

Eastbourne Rovers and Bexhill College athlete Dermot O'Rourke made his debut for Sussex schools and ran a strong race to finish 61st.

The Sussex senior boys' team ended second behind Hampshire. All three boys have trained hard for years and deserve these excellent results.

The junior boys’ race over 4k was another success for Eastbourne Rovers.

George Armstrong Smith (Cavendish School) finished seventh and Byron Roberts (Gildredge House) persevered and finished 30th.

As second and fourth Sussex finishers they have also achieved national championship selection, joining Rovers' Fin Lumber-Fry (Ratton) and Jonah Messer (Cavendish), pre-selected after impressive runs in the county championships.

Also making their debut for Sussex schools were Eastbourne's Adam Meyer (Cavendish) and Archie Franklin (Ratton) who were 58th and 68th. Unable to compete at Ardingly through injury, Joshua Webster (Gildredge House) has a reserve place for the nationals.

Ellie McLean (Lewes College), back after a long period of injury, ran a determined race to finish 21st in the senior girls' race. She just missed joining pre-selected club mate Eleanor Strevens (Claremont) on the list for the nationals but has a reserve spot.

Raya Petrova (Gildredge House), in the intermediate girls' race, took 31st place, also earning a reserve spot for the nationals in a team where Eastbourne's Freda Pearce (Cavendish) and Daisy Connor (St Catherine's) have been pre-selected.

Katherine Brown (Ratton) was called up as a reserve for the team at Ardingly and was 63rd.

Maeve Jennings (Gildredge House), also making her debut for Sussex, battled well to finish 64th in the junior girls' race, with team-mate Lexie McLean (St Catherine's) 76th, both part of the other most successful Sussex team, who finished second.

Eastbourne Rovers coach Jenny Brown said: “It was encouraging to have so many Eastbourne athletes selected to run for Sussex at Ardingly, and we are delighted to have nine athletes in teams for the nationals, plus three reserves.”

HASTINGS RUNNERS

Hastings Runners launched thrit 2024 Club Championship season with the traditional curtain raiser, the Brenda Boyle Pier to Pier race.

This sees entrants bussed out to Eastbourne pier then left to run all the way back to Hastings, following the coast wherever safe and possible, and passing the pier to finish by the town’s RNLI station – a gruelling distance of approximately 16.2 miles (26km).

Late last year the club’s members had voted to use the race to rally support for veteran marathon runner Sarah Marazaioli’s JustGiving RNLI fundraising page – and to honour the RNLI in its 200th anniversary year.

For a club who pride themselves on the range of ages and abilities that make up the membership it was fitting that the loudest cheers at the finish line were for the inspirational 75-year-old as she crossed it wearing her special RNLI 200 number and orange RNLI top.

Sarah placed 69th of the 76 entrants and was the oldest person in the race.

Soon after, the RNLI opened the boathouse doors for a unique photo opportunity with members of the crew and other volunteers in front of 13-28, the town’s Shannon class lifeboat.

Earlier, Sarah had paused briefly en route to Hastings when greeted by a dozen-strong guard of honour wearing full all-weather kit at the Eastbourne RNLI station in Sovereign Harbour.

And later she saw her fundraising total break into four figures.

Congratulations, too, go to first man home Matt Draper, who completed the course in an eye-watering 1hr 36min 45sec – a new course record.

Second finisher Ashley Vora also broke the previous record time in 1’37:20.

First woman Zoe Hapgood left many fast men in her wake she crossed the line in an equally impressive 13th place in a time of 1’56:15.

Alongside Matt and Zoe collecting handsome silver trophies were the first 50-plus veteran finisher Martin Noakes (ninth in 1’52:55) and Mamani Chieves (29th in 2’20:49).

Club officials congratulated everyone who took part, and saluted the team of marshalls waiting (initially in heavy showers) all along the coast and making it possible – and Lee Wright for the finish-line photography.

Evading the Pier to Pier race were two Hastings Runners stalwarts who instead tackled the Grand Prix at Goodwood Motor Circuit near Chichester.

Jacqueline Scott ran the Half Marathon there in 2’09:14 while Simon Linklater set his new Marathon PB with a time of 3’36:48.

Hastings Runners welcome new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running.

Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk to find out more and get involved.

- NEIL JEFFRIES

HY RUNNERS

HY Runners were delighted to hear that young members Isabella Buchanan and Florence Tewkesbury have been selected for the English Schools cross country championships.

HY's Zion Okojie and Megan Hopkins-Parry are in reserve for the same event.

The final Sussex Cross Country League fixture of the season took place at the new venue of Glyndebourne Place. The course was tough and included a steep climb to the top of the hill along with waterlogged and muddy terrain.

For the U11 girls HY’s Tera Buckland was fourth in 10:22, Ivy Buchanan fifth in 10:28, Francesca Tarrant 15th in 11:11, Jessica Wilson 16th in 11:13, Sophia Tarrant 21st, Evelyn Cornford 22nd in 12:00, Miley Wigmore 45th in 13:39 and Matilda Skelton 46th in 13:50.

Henry Sully was third for the U11 boys, earning bronze for the season. Benji Pojock was sixth in 9:47, Noah Mayhew 11th in 10:09, Michael Mansell 25th in 10:47 and Theo Morton 43rd in 11:31.

In the U13 girls, Florence Tewkesbury was third in 14:19, Antalia Cole ninth in 15:18, Amelia Skelton tenth in 15:20, Mia Lennard 15th in 16:16, Kitty Morgan 18th in 16:34, Ellen Gates 19th in 16:39, Olivia Collins 21st in 16:45, Ava Morrissy 26th in 17:59 and Alyssa Cornford 29th in 19:15. Aiden Larkin was 27th in 15:33 in the U13 boys’ race.

Isabella Buchanan had suffered a foot fracture and could not compete. But she had won at the previous three fixtures to secure first place for the season, earning gold. Florence Tewkesbury took season’s bronze.

The U13 girls were the season’s gold winners – Isabella Buchanan, Florence Tewkesbury, Antalia Cole, Kitty Morgan and Amelia Skelton.

Daisy Welch placed 30th in 25:57 for the U15 girls with Zion Okojie 12th in the U15 boys’ race. Frankie Badrock was 26th in 26:46 and Spencer Bushell 27th in 26:48 in the U17 boys’ race.

In the senior women, Ivy Buchanan placed 30th in 28:59, Carly Hopkins 39th in 30:00, Rachel Wigmore 43rd in 30:23, Rebecca Mabon 52nd in 31:40, Sonnii Pine 61st in 33:13, Deborah Read 64th om 34:08 and Jenna Harmer 83rd in 39:21. In the men, David Ervine timed 34:29, Ben McCallion 26:28, Barry Buchanan 37:59, Sam Brown 40:46, Tom Brampton 44:02, Nicky Stiles 44:20, Matthew Harmer 49:47 and Mark Wilson 53:20.