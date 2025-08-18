Hailsham Harriers Bates Green Relays: A celebration of speed, teamwork and fun

Originally held at Herstmonceux Castle to celebrate the club's tenth anniversary, it was the idea of legendary member Paul Eccles, Hailsham’s’ club secretary at the time.

Thirty-one years on and Hailsham Harriers, now 40 years old, hold the relay event at Bates Green Farm, Arlington – home of the Bluebell Walk. This year they were joined by local business Belles Coffee Wagon.

Seventy teams, made up of 14 senior and junior running and sports clubs, gathered on a warm summer’s evening to take part in the fun, relaxed evening. Teams were compiled of four members each running a 1.2-mile beautiful lollipop route on mixed terrain, through woods and fields with a chip-timed relay baton.

Of the many outstanding performances on the night, congratulations go to Bexhill Runners and Triathletes who won the Men’s Senior Category in a time of 27:20 with Hailsham Harriers ‘Hailsham Her-icanes’ winning the Ladies Senior Category in 31:37.

For the Veteran Men, Seaford Striders ‘Striders Lads’ scooped the win in 29:25 with Run Wednesdays ‘Here comes trouble’ winning the Veteran Ladies category in 42:10. For the mixed team winners (two Men and two Ladies), Hastings AC were the winners also running the quickest team time of the night with 27:15. In the Junior category, Seaford Striders once again triumphed with a strong team of runners aged under 17.

Hastings AC Grace Baker 6:59 and Rhys Boorman 6:12 were the quickest leg runners on the night both running sensational times.

Hailsham Harriers thanked all the clubs that took part on the night; John and Peter; the owners of Bates Green and Primrose Farm; Liam at Sports Systems – results and chip timing; Belle’s coffee wagon; Hailsham Harriers’ fantastic volunteers and marshals, and special thanks go to Ladies Vice-Captain Lisa Phillips-Horner and Club Chair Andrew Ruffell for organising a fantastic evening.

Hailsham Harriers will be hosting their flagship race, the 38th John Faulds Hellingly 10K on Sunday, September 28, and entries are now open by visiting their website hailsham-harriers.org.uk

1 . Contributed Team Heathfield all smiles at the start of the Bates Green Relays Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Lisa Phillips-Horner and Andy Ruffell with the Harriers marshals and volunteers of the Bates Green Relays Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Senior Men's Winners - Bexhill Runners and Triathletes Photo: Submitted