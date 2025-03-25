Hailsham Harriers celebrate cross-country achievements

The league this year consisted of five events running from October through to March where 18 teams, from 23 Sussex clubs, competed for team and individual awards.

The Pett Wood run, organised by Hastings Runners and Hastings AC, attracted a turnout of 209 senior runners and a combined total of 32 junior runners for the mixed terrain five-mile undulating route.

Running for Hailsham juniors, Poppy Croucher in the U13 girls’ race finished with a superb time of 12:36, in the U11 boys, John Gilkes had a sensational run finishing in 14:45 and Oscar Croucher ran a swift time of 14:46 for the U13 boys.

Hailsham are very proud of all their junior runners and their performances this season, with notable mention to U11 John Gilkes who has run his first cross-country season and completed all five fixtures.

While many members of Hailsham Harriers are in the last few weeks of training for various spring marathons, in the senior race, 11 Harriers competed – with Alice Denning 33:58 first Harrier home and first female over the line.

She was followed by Graham Woolley 36:22 in 29th place, Katy Reed third female and 34th overall in 37:21, Claire Keith fourth female and 35th overall in 37:21, Sarah Day 56th in 39:49, Graham Purdye 58th in 40:02, Ladies captain Helen O’Sullivan 89th in 43:52, Annette Feakes 166th in 55:48, Ian Cant 167th in 55:48, Graham Pearson 207th in 1:20:44 and Anne Brandenburg 208th in 1:22:47.

The final fixture at Pett is also saw the announcements of final awards and prizegiving, with Hailsham proud to achieve an array of age category finishers and Alice Denning finishing the 2024/25 season as second female overall, just two points behind the ladies winner from Eastbourne Rovers; Alison Moore.

Alice Denning also placed second in her senior age category with Claire Keith first V35, Katy Reed first V40, Maria Smith second V45, Ros Daintree third V65, Chris Doherty second V35, men’s captain Carl Barton second V45 and Graham Purdye first V65. Award contenders had to run three of the five fixtures.

Harrier Graham Pearson deserves a special mention this year with his performances and dedication as he has run every cross-country fixture for the past two years.

Hailsham Harriers are proud of all their members who joined the team for the 2024/25 season, which saw the club finish fifth overall. Thanks go to all involved at the East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League and congratulations to everyone who took part – and Lewes AC who placed first team overall.

Hailsham Harriers are a friendly running club for senior and junior runners that welcome members of all abilities. Visit hailsham-harriers.org.uk to find out more.

1 . Contributed Team Hailsham at Pett Wood cross-country Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Graham Purdye V65 age category winner Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Claire Keith, V35 age category winner. Photo: Submitted