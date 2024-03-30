Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HAILSHAM HARRIERS

More than 3,000 runners took part in a special 40th anniversary edition of the Hastings Half-Marathon.

Described as a "fantastic local event", the hilly 13.1-mile (21km) route starts and finishes on St Leonards Prom with competitors treated to stunning seafront views in the final three miles. Many first time runners, charity runners and club runners competed in the event which also forms part of the Sussex Grand Prix, a series of twelve local races from March through to November where Sussex clubs compete against each other for team and individual awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hailsham Harriers at Hastings | Contributed picture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amongst the crowds of club runners, the event saw a record turnout of fifty members from local club Hailsham Harriers, take to the start line in a bid to defend their Sussex Grand Prix 2023 Championship title. As well as the fortieth anniversary of The Hastings Half Marathon, Hailsham Harriers also celebrate 40 years of running this year.

Once the half marathoners were underway, three hundred entrants aged 7-16 competed in the Buckswood School Mini Mile Run, with Mia Long taking part in her first race for the Junior Harriers, crossing the line in a speedy 11:59.

First male Harrier home in the Half Marathon saw Adam Davies cross the line in 1:25:46 with Lianne Leakey, first female Harrier across the line in 1:31:56.

Recent couch to 5K stars Louisa Geer, and Lee Williams took part in their first half marathon, whilst Kirstie Groves, another of the clubs 2023 couch to 5k graduates ran her first half marathon for 15 years.

Eastbourne Rovers' medal winners at Sutton | Contributed picture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Personal bests in the Half Marathon distance were achieved by Adam Davies in 1:25:46, Oliver Chandler 1:35:34, Audrey Haddon 1:38:29, Steph Bassett 1:54:06, Ros Daintree 2:10:53, Louise Williams 2:11:31, Kevin Morris 2:20:24, Kirstie Groves 2:22:42 and Claire Hope 2:23:31, whilst Wendy Robson, Robin Warwick, Maria Smith and Oliver Paterson all achieved Hastings Half Marathon course personal bests.

Graham Purdye and Ladies Captain, Helen O’Sullivan won their respective age categories with Ros Daintree and Maria Smith achieving 3rd place.

Full results: Adam Davies 1:25:46, Rob Chrystie 1:25:52, Carl Barton 1:28:17, Lianne Leakey 1:31:56, Graham Woolley 1:33:37, Oliver Chandler 1:35:34, Helen O’Sullivan 1:36:02, Audrey Haddon 1:38:29, Maria Smith 1:39:02, Mark Pope 1:39:28, Lisa Goldsmith 1:40:46, Robin Warwick 1:41:09, Graham Purdye 1:41:13, Wendy Robson 1:41:21, Gary Smith 1:42:24, Charlie Long 1:42:28, Chris Little 1:43:27, Oliver Paterson 1:43:53, Simon Haddon 1:44:11, Tina Macenhill 1:44:49, Connie Griffin 1:45:27, Leeland Pavey 1:45:52, Tom Price 1:46:46, Tracy Erridge 1:47:12, Andrew Moore 1:49:50, Tom Evans 1:51:28, Steph Bassett 1:54:06, Mark Bassett 1:55:59, Mick Husarz 1:57:03, Victoria Little 2:04:25, Lee Williams 2:08:09, Katie Manley 2:08:58, Pete Daws 2:08:31, Gemma Mulhern 2:09:04, Ros Daintree 2:10:53, Louise Williams 2:11:31, Natasha Hawkes 2:12:35, Frances Delves 2:15:08, Kevin Morris 2:20:24, Shaun Webster 2:20:45, Sam Neame 2:20:45, Kirstie Groves 2:22:42, Cathy Gilling 2:22:43, Claire Hope 2:23:31, Michelle Hollands 2:24:03, Lisa Phillips-Horner 2:24:03, Jayne Morris 2:24:52, Louisa Geer 2:28:24, and Roberto Proietti 3:04:21

Hailsham Harriers would like to congratulate the winners Seyfu Jamaal from London Heathside and Grace Baker from Hastings AC whilst extending their thanks to Hastings Lions and Hastings Runners for another wonderful event where around £250,000 was raised for charity and voluntary organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All finishers received a bespoke Brass medal depicting a 40th anniversary tribute.

If you would like more information on joining Hailsham Harriers or taking part in their upcoming couch to 5k programme starting on Monday 8th April, please visit hailsham-harriers.org.uk

EASTBOURNE ROVERS

Eastbourne Rovers Athletes were in top form at the recent Sussex Indoor Championships held at the David Weir Stadium in Sutton.

Nathan Burge was the star of the day. He not only held on to his U15 boys’ 60m title but he smashed the 10-year-old championship best performance by a tenth of a second to record a new personal best of 7.46.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Bryn Smith held on to his gold podium spot and recorded an impressive 6.95, narrowly missing out on the CBP for his age group.

Another gold came from U17 Josie Usher. Moving up an age group she continues to dominate Sussex high jump competitions, winning with a fantastic new PB of 1m53. She sprinted into 5th in her 60m race in 8.36.

In the U13s Zach Soan made his mark with a brilliant gold in the 60m in 8.72 and he added to this with a silver in the long jump leaping 3m99.

Honest Chinengundu made his debut at these Championships and was thrilled as he crossed the line for the silver medal in the U17 boys’ 60m in 7.49.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also gaining silver was Cailtlyn Spencer in the U20 60m clocking a personal best of 8.16.

In the U15 girls’ 60m it was Kristi Priftli who sprinted through in 3rd spot to take the bronze and although she recorded 10.1 in the 60m hurdles she just missed out on getting to the final.

Zoe Wright had a busy day coming home with three bronze medals in the U20 age group. 60m (PB of 8.30), Triple Jump (9m70) and Shot put (6m39).