Hailsham Harriers relish Beachy Head challenges

Hailsham Harriers at he Beachy Head 10k

Fifteen Hailsham Harriers joined 1,560 entrants to take part in this year’s Beachy Head Marathon.

After combating the undulating route, tough climbs and fuelling on the refreshments on offer, Helen O’Sullivan, first Harrier home, crossed the finish line in 4:05:59.

She was followed by Charlotte Long (4:15:41), Tom Bailey (4:23:45), Ted Baldwin (4:28:01), Gary Smith (4:30:05), James Rowe (4:55:23), Hannah Deubert-Chapman (4:55:38), Tracy Erridge (4:58:27), Lianne Leakey (4:58:27), Lisa Goldsmith (4:58:27), Tina Macenhill (4:58:27), Lisa Philips (5:45:07), Karen Hoskin (5:49:36), Marcos Jarvis (6:20:25) and Robbie Proietti (6:56:34).

... and at the Beachy Head Marathon

On Sunday morning six Hailsham Harriers joined 453 runners in the Beachy Head 10k.

First Harrier home, Carl Barton in 46:47 was followed by Chris Little (50:47), Victoria Little (56:38), Felicity Williams (1:01:02), Darren Gillett (1:02:03) and Roberto Proietti (1:22:28).

Roberto - the only Harrier to take part in all three races across the two weekends - has been a member of the Hailsham Harriers since 1986.

Roberto, 72, who regularly helps to organise the Harriers’ weekly Sunday socials, trains, runs and walks his dog Millie on the Downs, so couldn’t resist entering the three events.

Harriers legend Roberto Proietti

He said: “Beachy Head is my home. Having run one of the first races in 1987 when it was originally The Seven Sisters Marathon it is a joy to take part in.”